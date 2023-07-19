Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over the years, there have been tons of beauty trends I’ve tried that haven’t lived up to the hype. Case in point: bangs. I let my curiosity get the best of me with a cut back in February, and I’m still waiting for my hair grow back. Another example? Ultra-thin eyebrows. Glad we’re all back on the same page that bushier is better. But there’s one buzzworthy beauty tool that has actually earned my approval: the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler.

This award-winning hair styling device is truly a game-changer! And this is coming from a girl who doesn’t go out without picture-perfect locks. I’ve been loyal to my trusty curling wand forever — that is, until the Dyson Airwrap came along. Now that I’ve finally mastered my technique, my blowouts look salon-sleek every time! I basically save $50 every time I style my hair.

And because this haircare holy grail comes with various brushes and barrels, I can blow dry, curl or straighten my strands however I’d like. Unlike other hot tools, this multi-styler doesn’t rely on extreme heat, which helps avoid damage and dryness.

The Dyson Airwrap is usually sold out all over, but you can score this cult-favorite product on sale now at Nordstrom!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $660 Value for just $600 at Nordstrom!

Did we mention that the Dyson Airwrap is also celeb-approved? Ana de Armas, Quinta Brunson, Michelle Yeoh, Ice Spice, Paige DeSorbo and Latto have all used this multi-styler to get red carpet-ready. Now you can get that Hollywood glam without a professional hair stylist! Trust me — I never used to be able to create a voluminous blowout with my old hair dryer, but this Dyson Airwrap makes it easy! (Pro tip: the round brush attachment is the magic touch to tame frizzy flyaways and smooth out strands.)

Simply snap on the individual attachments to create whatever hairstyle you’re seeking. I use the smoothing dryer as my blow dryer (the Dyson hair dryer costs $430 on its own without all these extra bells and whistles!, the long barrels as my curling wand, the three brushes as my flat iron. This TikTok-famous multi-styler also comes with a chic leather storage case.

My hair used to be dry and brittle with split ends from using hot tools that fried my fringe. But ever since I switched to the Dyson Airwrap, my hair has never looked so healthy, shiny or bouncy!

Powered by the Dyson digital motor (similar engineering to the brand’s top-of-the-line vacuums), the Airwrap features three airflow speeds and three heat settings so you can adjust your styling preferences accordingly. For instance, I always end each curl with a blast of the cooling air to set my locks in place.

Yes, it’s pricey, but I promise it’s worth it! I’ve never seen a deal on the Dyson Airwrap before, so snag this haircare set from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it sells out!

