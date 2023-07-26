Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion trends come and go, but some fads have proven to be forever. That doesn’t mean these cult-favorite finds aren’t always divisive though! Case in point: Crocs. From toddlers to A-list celebrities, it seems people can’t get enough of the comfortable shoes. Over the years, many of the world’s most-beloved entertainers reach for Crocs when it’s time to run errands, and a pair of the brand’s Classic Clogs just so happens to be on sale at Amazon right now!

Despite being controversial in the style space at times, Crocs are a cultural phenomenon — often racking up major partnerships and shout-outs. Just last year, SZA dropped a collaboration inspired by the trending Y2k aesthetic. A few years ago, Nicki Minaj shared an Instagram post of herself wearing Crocs while teasing new music, captioned “FRIDAY.” That same year, Ariana Grande posted a now-deleted Instagram selfie rocking a pair of coveted white Crocs. And these shoes aren’t reserved for off-duty days: Questlove stepped out in gold Crocs at the 2021 Oscars red carpet too. Scoop up a pair of the celeb-approved shoes while they’re well over 30% off!

Get the Crocs Classic Clogs (originally $50) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, but are subject to change.

The Crocs Classic Clogs will always be a wise investment. Despite naysayers who simply can’t get behind the chunky, hole-filled design, they are regularly dubbed “the best comfortable shoes ever.” These slip-ons feature ventilation ports and heel straps to provide ample support (and coolness) for your feet. They’re incredibly lightweight and ideal if you’re in the market for a cozy option to wear all day long. Plus, they come in 15 colors — although only a few are on sale at Amazon right now. Luckily, these hues include black — the most neutral pick which is ready to be teamed with the label’s iconic Jibbitz charms.

Not convinced these slides are a guaranteed hit? Over 438,000 shoppers have given these Crocs five stars on Amazon alone. Many claim to be impressed with the overall “comfort, versatility and durability” of the Crocs, noting they have instantly become a staple in their shoe collection. They also shared that Crocs remain plush and comfy “during extended periods of wear,” and shape to their feet in the process. Whether you have a budding collection for gardening, grabbing coffee and more, or you simply need a new house shoe, there’s no better time to pick up Crocs of your own. Prime Day may be in the past, but the deals don’t stop!

