Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Serena Kerrigan does it for the plot. As the CEO of Let’s F*cking Date, the media personality is using her platform to inspire others to live their best lives. Through her digital dating advice, bestselling card game and iconic brand collabs (including a summer shake with Joe & The Juice), the self-proclaimed “queen of confidence” is raising the bar — and we’ll raise our glass to that.

Since Serena is a trendsetter with impeccable taste, we had to ask the entrepreneur to share her favorite beauty products with Us Weekly. Below are 17 of her skincare staples for the ultimate confidence boost!

Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask ‘I absolutely love the Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask because it does wonders for my skin!’ Serena exclusively told Us Weekly. ‘This mask has the incredible ability to purify and cleanse my pores, leaving my complexion feeling refreshed and revitalized. It’s like a mini spa treatment at home, and the results are simply amazing!’ $42.00 Get it

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum ‘I can’t get enough of the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum because it effortlessly tightens and lifts my skin, giving me a youthful and radiant complexion that makes me feel I have glass skin.’ $84.00 Get it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ‘The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is my go-to for creating natural-looking fake freckles that perfectly enhance my features, giving me a sun-kissed, playful look I adore.’ $25.00 Get it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze ‘Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze has become my favorite brow product after my makeup bestie Kelli Anne Sewell recommended it, as it effortlessly holds my brows in place all day, giving them a flawless, feathered look.’ $23.00 Get it

Summer Fridays Shade Drops ‘I’m totally hooked on Summer Fridays Shade Drops because it’s my secret weapon for sun protection. It keeps my skin safe from the rays without feeling heavy or greasy.’ $36.00 Get it

Furtuna Skin Moisturizing Oil ‘I’m seriously in love with Furtuna Skin Oil because it’s like a magic potion that makes my skin feel like a million bucks, leaving it ridiculously soft, dewy, and moisturized—definitely a holy grail product in my beauty line up.’ $125.00 Get it

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump ‘Ever since my beauty guru, Alix Earle, recommended it, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump has become my lip obsession.’ $19.76 Get it

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 ‘Shiseido Synchro Radiant Lifting Foundation is my ride-or-die because it’s like a magical Photoshop filter in a bottle, making my skin look flawless and lifted.’ $47.00 Get it

Rare Beauty Liquid Liner ‘Rare Beauty Liquid Liner is the Xanax of liquid eyeliners, effortlessly gliding on and keeping my eyeliner game stress-free.’ $19.94 Get it

Chanel Soleil Bronzing Makeup Base ‘Chanel Soleil Bronzing Makeup Base is totally worth the splurge because it gives me that sun-kissed glow without the harmful UV rays, making me feel like a bronzed goddess ready to do it for the plot.’ $76.28 Get it

Jolie Filtered Showerhead ‘The Jolie Shower Head is a fantastic investment because its luxurious water pressure and customizable settings make every shower feel like a rejuvenating spa experience, leaving me refreshed and ready to conquer the day.’ $165.00 Get it

Shine-N-Jam Extra Hold Gel ‘Ampro Shine Jam Extra Hold is the ultimate secret weapon for the perfect slicked-back bun and it’s super affordable.’ $24.60 Get it

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam ‘Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam is hands down the MVP of cleansers, leaving my skin feeling squeaky clean, refreshed, and so ridiculously soft that I can’t stop touching my face.’ $38.00 Get it

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist ‘Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist is an absolute must-have for rosacea, as its soothing and calming effects work wonders in reducing redness and providing instant relief, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.’ $49.00 Get it

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum ‘This serum is simply the crème de la crème, delivering transformative results that have me completely hooked and convinced it’s the best skincare investment I’ve ever made.’ $88.00 Get it

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ‘Elf Primer’s reliable formula ensures that my makeup stays intact and flawlessly in place throughout the day, providing me with the confidence to take on any occasion.’ $10.00 Get it

Starface Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches ‘Starface pimple patches are what I wish I had in high school.’ $14.97 Get it

Bonus: Let’s F*cking Date Card Game

And if you want to seriously spice up your love life, play Serena’s card game on your next date.

$25.00 See It!

