Serena Kerrigan does it for the plot. As the CEO of Let’s F*cking Date, the media personality is using her platform to inspire others to live their best lives. Through her digital dating advice, bestselling card game and iconic brand collabs (including a summer shake with Joe & The Juice), the self-proclaimed “queen of confidence” is raising the bar — and we’ll raise our glass to that.
Since Serena is a trendsetter with impeccable taste, we had to ask the entrepreneur to share her favorite beauty products with Us Weekly. Below are 17 of her skincare staples for the ultimate confidence boost!
‘I absolutely love the Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask because it does wonders for my skin!’ Serena exclusively told Us Weekly. ‘This mask has the incredible ability to purify and cleanse my pores, leaving my complexion feeling refreshed and revitalized. It’s like a mini spa treatment at home, and the results are simply amazing!’
‘I can’t get enough of the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum because it effortlessly tightens and lifts my skin, giving me a youthful and radiant complexion that makes me feel I have glass skin.’
‘Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze has become my favorite brow product after my makeup bestie Kelli Anne Sewell recommended it, as it effortlessly holds my brows in place all day, giving them a flawless, feathered look.’
‘I’m seriously in love with Furtuna Skin Oil because it’s like a magic potion that makes my skin feel like a million bucks, leaving it ridiculously soft, dewy, and moisturized—definitely a holy grail product in my beauty line up.’
‘Chanel Soleil Bronzing Makeup Base is totally worth the splurge because it gives me that sun-kissed glow without the harmful UV rays, making me feel like a bronzed goddess ready to do it for the plot.’
‘The Jolie Shower Head is a fantastic investment because its luxurious water pressure and customizable settings make every shower feel like a rejuvenating spa experience, leaving me refreshed and ready to conquer the day.’
‘Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist is an absolute must-have for rosacea, as its soothing and calming effects work wonders in reducing redness and providing instant relief, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.’
