Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Serena Kerrigan Spills Her Skincare Secrets for the Ultimate Confidence Boost

By
Serena Kerrigan
Aaron Robin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Serena Kerrigan does it for the plot. As the CEO of Let’s F*cking Date, the media personality is using her platform to inspire others to live their best lives. Through her digital dating advice, bestselling card game and iconic brand collabs (including a summer shake with Joe & The Juice), the self-proclaimed “queen of confidence” is raising the bar — and we’ll raise our glass to that.

Since Serena is a trendsetter with impeccable taste, we had to ask the entrepreneur to share her favorite beauty products with Us Weekly. Below are 17 of her skincare staples for the ultimate confidence boost!

Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask - Cleanse and visibly tighten pores in 10 minutes, 2.5 oz.
Caudalie
‘I absolutely love the Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask because it does wonders for my skin!’ Serena exclusively told Us Weekly. ‘This mask has the incredible ability to purify and cleanse my pores, leaving my complexion feeling refreshed and revitalized. It’s like a mini spa treatment at home, and the results are simply amazing!’
$42.00
Get it

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum: Oil-Free Anti-Aging Serum with Resveratrol, Hyaluronic Acid & Vegan Collagen, Retinol Alternative (Serum)
Caudalie
‘I can’t get enough of the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum because it effortlessly tightens and lifts my skin, giving me a youthful and radiant complexion that makes me feel I have glass skin.’
$84.00
Get it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz - Ash Brown
Anastasia Beverly Hills
‘The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is my go-to for creating natural-looking fake freckles that perfectly enhance my features, giving me a sun-kissed, playful look I adore.’
$25.00
Get it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Freeze
Anastasia Beverly Hills
‘Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze has become my favorite brow product after my makeup bestie Kelli Anne Sewell recommended it, as it effortlessly holds my brows in place all day, giving them a flawless, feathered look.’
$23.00
Get it

Summer Fridays Shade Drops

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Squalane, and Vitamin E - Lightweight Sunblock (1.7 Fl Oz)
Summer Fridays
‘I’m totally hooked on Summer Fridays Shade Drops because it’s my secret weapon for sun protection. It keeps my skin safe from the rays without feeling heavy or greasy.’
$36.00
Get it

Furtuna Skin Moisturizing Oil

Furtuna Skin, Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil, 15ml
Furtuna Skin
‘I’m seriously in love with Furtuna Skin Oil because it’s like a magic potion that makes my skin feel like a million bucks, leaving it ridiculously soft, dewy, and moisturized—definitely a holy grail product in my beauty line up.’
$125.00
Get it

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump

tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Peachy Beige
Tarte
‘Ever since my beauty guru, Alix Earle, recommended it, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump has become my lip obsession.’
$19.76
Get it

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30, 360 Citrine - 30 mL - Medium-to-Full, Buildable Coverage - 24-HR Hydration - Transfer, Crease & Smudge Resistant - Non-Comedogenic
Shiseido
‘Shiseido Synchro Radiant Lifting Foundation is my ride-or-die because it’s like a magical Photoshop filter in a bottle, making my skin look flawless and lifted.’
$47.00
Get it

Rare Beauty Liquid Liner

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Black 0.03fl.oz. / 0.9mL
Rare Beauty
‘Rare Beauty Liquid Liner is the Xanax of liquid eyeliners, effortlessly gliding on and keeping my eyeliner game stress-free.’
$19.94
Get it

Chanel Soleil Bronzing Makeup Base

Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base 1 oz/ 30 g
CHANEL
‘Chanel Soleil Bronzing Makeup Base is totally worth the splurge because it gives me that sun-kissed glow without the harmful UV rays, making me feel like a bronzed goddess ready to do it for the plot.’
$76.28
Get it

Jolie Filtered Showerhead

THE JOLIE FILTERED SHOWERHEAD with Shower Water Filter System- High Pressure Showerhead, Hair and Skincare Accessory to Improve Beauty and Personal Care Routine (New Modern Chrome)
Jolie Skin Company
‘The Jolie Shower Head is a fantastic investment because its luxurious water pressure and customizable settings make every shower feel like a rejuvenating spa experience, leaving me refreshed and ready to conquer the day.’
$165.00
Get it

Shine-N-Jam Extra Hold Gel

Shine N Jam Conditioning Gel Extra Hold 16 Ounce Jar (473ml) (2 Pack)
Shine-N-Jam
‘Ampro Shine Jam Extra Hold is the ultimate secret weapon for the perfect slicked-back bun and it’s super affordable.’
$24.60
Get it

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam 6.7 Oz Women, 6.7 Oz, 200ml (I0088602)
Sulwhasoo
‘Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam is hands down the MVP of cleansers, leaving my skin feeling squeaky clean, refreshed, and so ridiculously soft that I can’t stop touching my face.’
$38.00
Get it

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist: Toner That Tightens Pores + Reduces Dullness + Sets Makeup, Full Size, 3.3 oz
Caudalie
‘Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist is an absolute must-have for rosacea, as its soothing and calming effects work wonders in reducing redness and providing instant relief, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.’
$49.00
Get it

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum - For Fine Lines & Boosts Radiance - With Bifidus Prebiotic, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin Cg - 1 Fl Oz
Lancôme
‘This serum is simply the crème de la crème, delivering transformative results that have me completely hooked and convinced it’s the best skincare investment I’ve ever made.’
$88.00
Get it

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer, Evens Skin & Brightens, Grips Makeup, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 0.811 Fl Oz
e.l.f.
‘Elf Primer’s reliable formula ensures that my makeup stays intact and flawlessly in place throughout the day, providing me with the confidence to take on any occasion.’
$10.00
Get it

Starface Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow, Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, Absorb Fluid and Reduce Inflammation, Cute Star Shape, Vegan and Cruelty-Free Skincare (32 Count)
Starface World
‘Starface pimple patches are what I wish I had in high school.’
$14.97
Get it

 

Bonus: Let’s F*cking Date Card Game

dating card game
Revolve

And if you want to seriously spice up your love life, play Serena’s card game on your next date.

$25.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Alix Earle

15 Must-Have Makeup Products in TikTok Star Alix Earle’s Beauty Routine — Shop N...

Read article
rich Hamptons mom style

21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Read article
Kelly Ripa Hot Pics

Kelly Ripa Swears by This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask for a ‘Nice and Juicy’ Pout

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!