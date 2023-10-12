Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sad that Prime Big Deal Days are over? Same. But you don’t have to wait until the next Amazon Prime Day to score items on sale! We just found the cutest pair of Steve Madden mules marked down 33% off. These suede shoes are the ultimate fall staple that you can wear with any outfit. The beige color will match anything!

Trends come and go, but basics will never go out of style. A neutral mule is as timeless as a sleek black boot. You can team these flats with trousers for the office or jeans for the coffee shop. Easy and elegant all at once! Keep scrolling to find out why these top-rated shoes have earned the Internet’s seal of approval.

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Flavor Mule for just $61 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Steve Madden has been our go-to shoe source for decades! Honestly, it’s the longest relationship we’ve ever been in. The designer brand never lets Us down, always delivering fashion-forward footwear that lasts for years and years. And these suede slip-on shoes are no exception!

These pointed-toe mules are the perfect balance of comfy and chic. Running late for an appointment? Grab these flats on the go to instantly elevate your outfit! Need a simple shoe that will serve looks without serving blisters? These mules are a must-have. Available in tan, black, grey and other colors in both regular and wide sizes!

Not only are these Steve Madden shoes currently on sale, but they’re also currently in style! Reviewers rave that these mules are comfy, stylish and classic. “The perfect blend of style and comfort,” one customer declared. “I am absolutely in love with them. These mules have become my go-to shoes for both casual and dressier occasions, and they never disappoint. The high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship are evident, as they show no signs of wear and tear. They are easy to slip on and off, which is incredibly convenient for busy mornings or when I need to quickly change shoes. Plus, they pair well with various clothing styles, making them suitable for different occasions and seasons. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a fashionable and comfortable footwear option.”

Snag this popular pair of shoes while they’re still on sale at Amazon!

