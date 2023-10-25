Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One beauty trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere: a plump pout. Clear hearts, full lips, can’t lose! Here’s the thing, though — we already lost because we weren’t blessed with naturally voluminous lips. But we’re too scared of needles to get lip filler for a supermodel smile. That’s the magic of makeup! Lip liner can transform your lips from thin to thick with the simple swipe of a pencil. And thanks to one of our favorite celebs, we just discovered a new lip liner that costs less than our coffee order!

Bachelor fans know Hannah Brown as the former Bachelorette, but she also was the winner of Dancing with the Stars and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Hannah Beast, indeed! When she’s not starring on reality shows, she’s slaying her glam game. While getting ready for an Alabama football game over the weekend, the God Bless This Mess author filmed a GRWM video on TikTok. “I freaking love this lip pencil from Maybelline,” Hannah said. “It’s Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Dusty Rose.”

We ran to Amazon to add this drugstore lip pencil to cart — and it turns out, it’s on sale for $5! Keep scrolling to shop this steal ASAP.

Get the Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner for just $5 (originally $8) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner is a creamy lip pencil that defines, lines and fills in your lips for versatile color. Smudge-proof, smooth and saturated, this self-sharpening lip liner prevents bleeding and feathering. It also helps your lipstick last longer!

Hannah’s shade, Dusty Rose, is the perfect nude pink! But there are also 14 other colors to choose from. If you’re going for the lip filler effect, we suggest overlining your lips slightly and choosing a lighter lipstick for a sharp contrast.

One reviewer wrote, “I like this lip liner pencil better than any other I have tried. It goes on softly and stays for hours.”

Another shopper gushed, “This lip pencil is the best I ever bought in my entire life. I use it as a liner and as a lipstick. The color is perfect for my skin tone and preference. It stays on all day and doesn’t smear.”

Hang like Hannah with the Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Dusty Rose!

