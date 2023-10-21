This Surprisingly Affordable Concealer Is a J.Lo Makeup Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Jennifer Lopez puts the “multi” in the phrase multi-hyphenate. From leading heartwarming rom-coms to singing chart-topping records, the New York native is an undisputed A-list star. No matter where she is, you can count on J.Lo to be dressed to impress with a flawless makeup look to boot.

Last December, the JLo Beauty founder appeared on Vogue‘s YouTube series Beauty Secrets. Naturally, she opened up about her skincare and makeup routines. Lopez thankfully spilled the tea on the concealer which keeps her complexion so clear. Along with prioritizing rest and happiness, the 54-year-old uses a creamy concealer to blur out imperfections. Luckily for Us, the top-rated concealer is actually available on Amazon!

As seen in the video, Lopez revealed that she uses NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer to begin her makeup routine. The long-wear concealer brightens, corrects and lasts up to 16 hours of wear. But don’t get it twisted — this isn’t your average concealer. It hydrates and creates a filter-like blur, making fine lines and blemishes disappear. Best of all, many of Us with sensitive skin will still be able to use this product and not fear a dreaded breakout. Its ingredients are non-comedogenic and shouldn’t trigger acne-prone complexions. Of course, everyone is different — so test it out ahead of use!

Other starlets who have shouted out this concealer include Kendall Jenner, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and TikTok queen Alix Earle. A hot commodity among beauty enthusiasts, this concealer is known for flying off the shelves — so we’re happy it’s currently available on Amazon.

It should come as no surprise that shoppers have shared detailed reviews explaining their opinions on how well it works. Besides banishing “hereditary dark spots,” reviewers have dubbed the NARS staple “the best concealer” they have simply ever used. “This concealer is thick but not uncomfortably heavy. It lasts all day long yet is easily removed with cleansing cream,” one satisfied customer revealed. Others raved about thorough coverage and minimal creasing. Kiss pesky dark spots goodbye!

