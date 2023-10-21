This Surprisingly Affordable Concealer Is a J.Lo Makeup Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Jennifer Lopez puts the “multi” in the phrase multi-hyphenate. From leading heartwarming rom-coms to singing chart-topping records, the New York native is an undisputed A-list star. No matter where she is, you can count on J.Lo to be dressed to impress with a flawless makeup look to boot.
Last December, the JLo Beauty founder appeared on Vogue‘s YouTube series Beauty Secrets. Naturally, she opened up about her skincare and makeup routines. Lopez thankfully spilled the tea on the concealer which keeps her complexion so clear. Along with prioritizing rest and happiness, the 54-year-old uses a creamy concealer to blur out imperfections. Luckily for Us, the top-rated concealer is actually available on Amazon!
Get the NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer for just $28 at Amazon!
As seen in the video, Lopez revealed that she uses NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer to begin her makeup routine. The long-wear concealer brightens, corrects and lasts up to 16 hours of wear. But don’t get it twisted — this isn’t your average concealer. It hydrates and creates a filter-like blur, making fine lines and blemishes disappear. Best of all, many of Us with sensitive skin will still be able to use this product and not fear a dreaded breakout. Its ingredients are non-comedogenic and shouldn’t trigger acne-prone complexions. Of course, everyone is different — so test it out ahead of use!
Other starlets who have shouted out this concealer include Kendall Jenner, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and TikTok queen Alix Earle. A hot commodity among beauty enthusiasts, this concealer is known for flying off the shelves — so we’re happy it’s currently available on Amazon.
It should come as no surprise that shoppers have shared detailed reviews explaining their opinions on how well it works. Besides banishing “hereditary dark spots,” reviewers have dubbed the NARS staple “the best concealer” they have simply ever used. “This concealer is thick but not uncomfortably heavy. It lasts all day long yet is easily removed with cleansing cream,” one satisfied customer revealed. Others raved about thorough coverage and minimal creasing. Kiss pesky dark spots goodbye!
Ready for refreshed and revived skin? Score the NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer at Amazon!
See it: Get the NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer for just $28 at Amazon!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Yves Saint Laurent here and explore more concealers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!