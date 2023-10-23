Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For most of Us, celebrities, influencers and other entertainers serve as significant inspo. What are they wearing? What are they listening to? How do they maintain their skin? These are key questions we ask ourselves when news about one of our favorite stars pops up online!

Notable names like Kylie Jenner and Alix Earle have dished on zip-zapping, acne-clearing products — but the fun doesn’t stop there. Over the years, Zendaya and Meghan Markle have spilled the tea, revealing some of their most cherished high-end beauty products. Best of all, you can snag many of these fabulous finds at Nordstrom — with the majority of the below list currently on sale. Seriously! Ready to discover which foundations, fragrances and moisturizers A-listers adore? Read ahead for five high-end beauty products to pick up now — and remember, these will all make excellent gifts once the holidays roll around!

Chloé Eau de Parfum Spray

When it comes to Ashley Graham‘s fragrance of choice, the supermodel loves Chloé. “I cannot live without my Chloé perfume,” she once told E! News.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Bella Hadid swiped on layers of Dior’s Lip Glow Oil during a video she posted on TikTok. The hydrating oil went on to become a hit among savvy shoppers!

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Full Coverage Foundation

Zendaya may be the face of several Lancôme products, but she swears by the brand’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation. The actress and model, who wears shade 430C, wore the cult classic foundation to Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show and the Emmy Awards last year.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

According to Marie Claire UK, Meghan Markle once opened up about her favorite fragrance to The Express. “I love Oribe Clove Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and both the Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Colognes by Jo Malone,” she reportedly said.

Bonus: La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Okay, so this one isn’t on sale right now — but how could we resist? Chrissy Teigen revealed she’s a massive fan of the ultra-pricey but equally excellent products from La Mer in a lengthy caption she posted on Instagram. According to the model, she uses the brand’s Creme De La Mer and Concentrate. “$$, I know, I know, but I gotta be honest,” she wrote.

