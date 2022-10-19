Bella Hadid’s Lip Oil of Choice Will Get You Through Harsh Winter Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Depending on where you live, you may already be dealing with the pains of cold weather. Our skin tends to feel dryer, and when it comes to our lips, a powerful balm must always be present! Sure, we can handle some skin dryness here and there, but we would argue that a chapped pout is the absolute worst winter woe.

In fact, we like to carry around a variety of lip products in our bag to serve different purposes. That said, if we were forced to choose just one, we may have to take a page from Bella Hadid‘s beauty book and opt for the lip oil she featured on her TikTok page last year. You may have heard of this product before, as it’s gone viral on the social media platform, but we’re bringing it back into the mix!

Get the Dior Lip Glow Oil with free shipping for $38 at Nordstrom!

Sound familiar? We’re of course talking about Dior’s cult-favorite Lip Glow Oil which many top influencers and savvy shoppers have been raving about for years. You can utilize this elixir year-round, but it will especially come in handy as we inch closer to harsher weather conditions. Because it’s an oil and not a gloss, the formula is far less sticky — but still has a bit of tackiness to it. The formula is ultra-nourishing and deposits a sheer amount of color to your pout, which you can wear alone or over lipstick for a shiny finish.

Get the Dior Lip Glow Oil with free shipping for $38 at Nordstrom!

It isn’t hard to tell when looking at Hadid’s TikTok post that the supermodel decided to go with the Berry shade, which is absolutely ideal for the holiday season! The color is a bit darker and richer, plus the hue adjusts to the moisture in your lips to create your own custom berry pout. Sure, we can all reach for basic balms to keep our lips moisturized, but why do that when this product exists? You’ll receive intense hydration and the perfect amount of color with just one swipe — we simply couldn’t ask for more!

See it: Get the Dior Lip Glow Oil with free shipping for $38 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Dior and shop all of the makeup and beauty available at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!