Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Date Night Blush Is a Universally Flattering Rosy Hue

When it comes to creating stunning makeup looks, Hailey Bieber firmly believes that less is more! She shared her typical date night beauty routine in a video with Vogue a few months ago, and we’re guessing that not much has changed — specifically when it comes to her blush.

When you scroll through the supermodel’s Instagram, virtually all of her makeup looks feature natural-looking rosy cheeks, and we revisited her YouTube tutorial to find out how she scores that gorgeous and glowy look. To our surprise, we found out that this particular blush is a perfect shade for virtually all skin tones — which is a seriously rare find!

Get the Dior Rosy Glow Blush with free shipping for $39 at Nordstrom!

Coming across a makeup essential that works for both fairer and darker complexions doesn’t happen often, but the Dior Rosy Glow Blush is one of those magical products! It’s a power formula that’s sheer with just a touch of shimmer to help the skin appear naturally radiant. There’s only one color available, but thanks to the Color Reviver technology that’s infused into the powder, it adjusts to your skin’s moisture to create the perfect baby pink hue.

That said, you can also build up the color by applying more product onto the cheeks if it’s too light, but wait a bit after the first application before going back for more. The formula needs enough time for your custom pink shade to come into full effect. Use it alone or take a note from Bieber’s tutorial and layer it over other blushes as the finishing touch for your look!

Shoppers say they adore the “effortless youthful flush” this blush provides, which is exactly what Hailey Bieber loves embodying with her aesthetic. She clearly takes notes from the ’90s when searching for makeup inspiration, and there’s no doubt in our minds that this blush has been a staple in her process. It’s all about enhancing your natural beauty and making yourself look like you’re barely wearing any makeup at all, and this product is specifically built for that! Reviewers claim their rosy glow lasts all day long, and they don’t leave the house without swiping this blush on their cheeks. We’re intrigued — booking our date night now!

