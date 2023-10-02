Your account
7 Celebrity-Approved Products on Amazon to Help Combat Acne

Kylie Jenner Red Dress Large Black Sunglasses at Acne Studios Paris Fashion Week 2023
Acne is one skincare condition which strikes regardless of your skin type or texture. Many of Us are familiar with clogged, congested pores that become pesky zits, painful cystic bumps and noticeable blackheads. And just like Us, our favorite celebrities and influencers know a thing or two about acne-induced breakouts and leftover hyperpigmentation from acne scarring.

Thankfully, notable names from Kylie Jenner to Alix Earle have used their platforms to spill the deets on the best acne products they have used to help revive acne-prone skin. While some of their recommendations cost a pretty penny, others are budget-friendly. Even better? They’re all available on Amazon. Read ahead to check out seven celebrity-approved acne products on Amazon!

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
TikTok GRWM queen Alix Earle has been candid about her skincare struggles with acne. According to the influencer, the favorite part of her day is applying the Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics to treat whiteheads.
$11.97
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser, Foaming Acne Face Wash with Salicylic Acid, Helps Clear Acne Breakouts and with Oily Skin Control, Oil Free, Fragrance Free
La Roche-Posay
Speaking of Alix Earle’s fave acne-clearing products, the 23-year-old also recommends La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser because it’s enriched with 2% salicylic acid to help decongest clogged pores and clear breakouts. She even has it saved as an acne necessity on her Amazon Storefront!
$16.99
Dr. Barbara Sturm, Microbiotic Hydrating Blemish Control HA Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm, Microbiotic Hydrating Blemish Control HA Serum, 30ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo revealed that she uses Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Microbiotic Hydrating Blemish Control HA Serum at night because it can ‘sit on the skin all night and do its job’ during a YouTube video for the brand’s Skin School series.
$100.00
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for All Skin Types| Blemish Spot Treatment with Salicylic Acid and Sulfur | Dries Surface Blemishes | 1 Fl Oz
Mario Badescu
If there’s one ultra-affordable acne-fighting product celebs love, it’s Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion. There’s a lengthy list of famous faces, including Kylie Jenner, Lili Reinhart and Bella Hadid, who swear by the go-to spot treatment. Enriched with salicylic acid, this lotion exfoliates, promotes cell turnover and draws out congestion to reduce inflammation.
$14.45
iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex

iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex, 3in1 Gentle deep pore cleanser Face Wash and Makeup remover. Helps acne and blemish-prone skin
iS CLINICAL
Chrissy Teigen once revealed to People that she relies on the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex as her go-to cleanser. This lightweight cleansing gel delivers a deep clean without drying skin or leading to inflammation!
$45.00
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser | Moisturizing Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Glycerin | Fragrance Free Paraben Free | 16 Fluid Ounce
CeraVe
Olivia Wilde revealed that she uses the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser courtesy of a bathroom mirror selfie she posted on her Instagram in June. The bestselling face wash has a 5-star rating and thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers!
$15.48
Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment

Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment - Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash, Repairing Acne Spot Treatment for Face and Body, Exfoliating Toner - 30 Day Complete Acne Skin Care Kit
Proactiv
Katy Perry was a spokesperson for this cult classic brand for many years. Despite parting ways, the singer opened up to Refinery29 about the long-term benefits she’s experienced from using Proactiv. ‘When I was 23, I had really bad skin […] I had spent thousands and thousands of dollars on dermatologists and lasers, and then I started using [Proactiv], and I still use it to this day,’ she said in 2016. ‘I don’t use the trio, just the exfoliant and the toner.’
