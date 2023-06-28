Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Struggling with body acne? We hear you — it’s particularly a struggle in the summer months. You don’t want to stay covered up in the heat, but it can feel embarrassing to reveal persistent blemishes which pop up on your arms, back or chest. Sure, you can reach for the trusty spot treatments you rely on for pesky pimples on the face — but there may be an even easier way to make body acne fade away.

This simple body spray from Paula’s Choice is a powerful acne-fighting treatment which shoppers say has changed their skin “forever.” It works surprisingly fast depending on how severe the acne is, and it’s easily our top suggestion for the sweltering summer season!

Get the Paula’s Choice CLEAR Back & Body Acne Spray for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This spray is powered by 2% salicylic acid which helps penetrate deep into the skin pores and clear breakouts quicker, whether you’re struggling with an influx of whiteheads, blackheads or raised red bumps. The formula also contains licorice root extract to soothe redness and limit irritation, plus barberry extract which delivers antioxidants to the affected area. All of these components work in conjunction to clear up body acne at lightning speed with as little damage as possible. Simply put, using this spray is incredibly efficient.

All you have to do is spray the treatment directly over the areas of your body which you want to target and let it dry, which truly takes no time at all. The treatment dries clear, so you can go about your day and continue to reapply it as often as necessary. Most shoppers suffering from acne say they use it about twice per day, but if you feel like you need to spray more frequently, you can assess on a case by case basis. There’s no proof that more spray equals faster results, so keep that in mind!

Reviewers say just a matter of days after incorporating this Paula’s Choice product into their routine, body acne “has cleared up significantly.” And while it is a bit pricy for the amount of product you receive, it’s reportedly beyond worth it. If there’s an item on the market which can make you feel more confident in your bathing suit like this acne treatment can, the investment feels well worth it to Us!

