13 Best Acne Spot Treatments to Dramatically Improve Pimples Overnight

Looking for the best acne spot treatments to dramatically improve the appearance of pimples in a matter of hours? Spot treatment creams and pimple patches could reduce the size of blemishes, calm the redness of breakouts and shrink your acne while you sleep!
While it’s helpful to use any skincare product made for acne-prone skin, when you want fast results, a spot treatment is essential. Cream or serum-based treatments may work well for under-the-skin pimples or for daytime wear, while pimple patches “work best on open, draining, healing pustules, papules and cysts,” according to Dr. Amy Kassouf for Cleveland Clinic. There are microdart patches for deep blemishes as well! Ready to see the best acne spot treatments for your specific concerns? Shop below!
The 13 Best Acne Spot Treatments
Best Overall Acne Spot Treatment: COSRX Acne Pimple Patch
Pros:
- 120 patches per order
- Very affordable
- Also can be used for body acne
Cons:
- May not work as well on deep blemishes
- You may run out of certain patch sizes before others
- No acne-fighting ingredients apart from the hydrocolloid
Best for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment
Pros:
- Benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid penetrate pores for deep skin renewal
- Dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested
- Available in two sizes
Cons:
- Not for cystic acne
- May be too drying on some skin types — don't use all over face!
- May want to start with using every other day
Best for Hormonal Acne: Vichy Normaderm S.O.S. Acne Rescue Spot Corrector
Pros:
- Fragrance-free
- 96% of testers agreed the size of their existing blemishes was reduced
- Skinny nozzle makes it easy to target small areas
Cons:
- Some shoppers don't like the natural sulfur scent
- Only for nighttime use
- Could potentially stain clothing
Best for Cystic Acne: Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts
Pros:
- Microdarts target early-stage and below-the-surface blemishes
- Acne-fighting, anti-inflammatory ingredients: vitamin b3, salicylic acid, tea tree oil
- Cruelty-free and clean
Cons:
- Only nine patches per pack
- Should not use on whiteheads
- Appearance of microdarts could initially scare shoppers
Best for Mature Skin: TULA Go Away Acne Spot Treatment
Pros:
- White-to-clear formula can be applied daytime or nighttime
- Licorice helps brighten skin and fade acne marks
- Tea tree oil and probiotic extract soothe and balance skin
Cons:
- May not be compatible with sensitive skin
- Small tube
- Potentially too drying for dry skin types
Best for Rosacea: ZealSea Supra Azelaic Acid Cream
Pros:
- Specifically formulated for redness relief/rosacea acne inhibition
- Visible reduction in acne in as little as three days
- Controls bacteria to prevent future acne as well
Cons:
- Intense — may need to wash off for first handful of uses
- One shopper noted it arrived with too much packaging
- Some may be put off by tingling effect
Best for Black Skin: Bolden Overnight Acne Spot Treatment
Pros:
- Free of parabens and sulfates
- Under $20
- Cleome gynandra leaf extract manages excess sebum
Cons:
- Sulfur smell may be off-putting at first
- Dropper design may cause product to drip past your acne spot
- Not too many reviews yet
Best for Oily Skin: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Pros:
- Excellent for whiteheads/surface blemishes
- Could also help expedite the healing process for pimples just below the surface
- A fan-favorite since the 1960s
Cons:
- Must supply your own cotton swabs to use
- If you accidentally shake the bottle, you need to wait for it to settle again
- Does not treat blackheads
Best for Pregnancy: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment
Pros:
- Dermatologist-tested
- Made with naturally-derived tea tree, calendula, yarrow and parsley
- Thousands of reviews
Cons:
- Not specifically pregnancy skincare
- Shoppers say it could burn sensitive areas of face
- Some may be put off by a drugstore brand
Best Patches: Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
Pros:
- Available in multiple quantities
- Could see visible results in just six hours
- Satisfying to peel off
Cons:
- Avoid if you cannot use retinol
- Could be noticeable if worn during the day
- Some shoppers found them to be a little expensive
Best for Just-Popped Pimples: Hero Rescue Balm
Pros:
- Available in two sizes
- Clinically-tested, allergy tested
- Also great for wearing after a pimple patch
Cons:
- One shopper said it's hard to blend into skin
- Not for dry skin types
- No concealing properties
Best Acne Pen: Rael Acne Spot Treatment
Pros:
- Clean, fragrance-free, paraben-free
- Helps target acne before it makes its true appearance
- For all skin types
Cons:
- First use may require up to 50 clicks to release formula
- Not for whiteheads
- Only 0.14 fl oz
Best Device: Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment
Pros:
- Two available colors
- Only three minutes per session
- May also address hyperpigmentation
Cons:
- Not for severe acne
- The most expensive pick on the list
- Takes longer to use than creams
