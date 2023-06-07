13 Best Acne Spot Treatments to Dramatically Improve Pimples Overnight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best acne spot treatments to dramatically improve the appearance of pimples in a matter of hours? Spot treatment creams and pimple patches could reduce the size of blemishes, calm the redness of breakouts and shrink your acne while you sleep!

While it’s helpful to use any skincare product made for acne-prone skin, when you want fast results, a spot treatment is essential. Cream or serum-based treatments may work well for under-the-skin pimples or for daytime wear, while pimple patches “work best on open, draining, healing pustules, papules and cysts,” according to Dr. Amy Kassouf for Cleveland Clinic. There are microdart patches for deep blemishes as well! Ready to see the best acne spot treatments for your specific concerns? Shop below!

The 13 Best Acne Spot Treatments

Best Overall Acne Spot Treatment: COSRX Acne Pimple Patch You won’t want to ever go without these medical-grade hydrocolloid patches. A non-toxic solution for all skin types, each sheet comes with three sizes of patches to cover different breakout sizes. This Korean beauty pick is a massive hit with reviewers. It’s also hypoallergenic and free of sulfates, phthalates and parabens! Pros: 120 patches per order

Very affordable

Also can be used for body acne Cons: May not work as well on deep blemishes

You may run out of certain patch sizes before others

No acne-fighting ingredients apart from the hydrocolloid Was $18 On Sale: $14 You Save 22% See it!

Best for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment I always recommend La Roche-Posay to anyone with sensitive skin, and this benzoyl peroxide acne treatment is a holy grail among shoppers. It’s been shown to lead to a 60% reduction of acne in just 10 days, with a visible reduction in three days. It’s non-drying as well, thanks to ingredients like glycerin! Pros: Benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid penetrate pores for deep skin renewal

Dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested

Available in two sizes Cons: Not for cystic acne

May be too drying on some skin types — don't use all over face!

May want to start with using every other day Starting at $23.00 See it!

Best for Hormonal Acne: Vichy Normaderm S.O.S. Acne Rescue Spot Corrector Numerous Amazon reviewers have commented that this 10% sulfur treatment has made a huge difference in their hormonal breakouts. A thin layer could not only minimize blemishes overnight, but help prevent new breakouts as well. This non-comedogenic treatment also features niacinamide and glycolic acid to keep skin smooth and moisturized! Pros: Fragrance-free

96% of testers agreed the size of their existing blemishes was reduced

Skinny nozzle makes it easy to target small areas Cons: Some shoppers don't like the natural sulfur scent

Only for nighttime use

Could potentially stain clothing $23.00 See it!

Best for Cystic Acne: Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts These are not your regular pimple patches; each has 176 microdarts (more than any other brand) that self-dissolve deep into the skin to target cystic acne and blemishes that hurt and refuse to surface. These drug-free, non-drying hydrocolloid patches are painless and are excellent for overnight — though they’re translucent, so you could wear them during the day too! Pros: Microdarts target early-stage and below-the-surface blemishes

Acne-fighting, anti-inflammatory ingredients: vitamin b3, salicylic acid, tea tree oil

Cruelty-free and clean Cons: Only nine patches per pack

Should not use on whiteheads

Appearance of microdarts could initially scare shoppers $6.00 See it!

Best for Mature Skin: TULA Go Away Acne Spot Treatment Acne is often associated with teens, but it pops up on mature skin too! Azelaic acid products are great for treating adult acne, especially as they may also fade dark spots from after your acne is gone. This TULA pick also contains benzoyl peroxide to help calm angry pimples in no time! Pros: White-to-clear formula can be applied daytime or nighttime

Licorice helps brighten skin and fade acne marks

Tea tree oil and probiotic extract soothe and balance skin Cons: May not be compatible with sensitive skin

Small tube

Potentially too drying for dry skin types $22.00 See it!

Best for Rosacea: ZealSea Supra Azelaic Acid Cream This anti-inflammatory cream is essential for anyone struggling with rosacea or redness. Reviewer after reviewer is singing this azelaic acid treatment’s praises, calling it the only thing that works for their rosacea acne. This is also great choice for melasma/dark spots! Pros: Specifically formulated for redness relief/rosacea acne inhibition

Visible reduction in acne in as little as three days

Controls bacteria to prevent future acne as well Cons: Intense — may need to wash off for first handful of uses

One shopper noted it arrived with too much packaging

Some may be put off by tingling effect $21.00 See it!

Best for Black Skin: Bolden Overnight Acne Spot Treatment While many products can be used by any skin tone, some may leave a visible residue on Black skin. That’s why we love this overnight treatment by Black-owned beauty brand Bolden. It fights active blemishes and inflammation with sulfur and a powerful BHA (willow bark), and it’s made for all skin types, including sensitive. Queen Charlotte’s Arsema Thomas is a fan of this brand! Pros: Free of parabens and sulfates

Under $20

Cleome gynandra leaf extract manages excess sebum Cons: Sulfur smell may be off-putting at first

Dropper design may cause product to drip past your acne spot

Not too many reviews yet $14.00 See it!

Best for Oily Skin: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion This drying lotion is Mario Badescu’s number one bestselling product of all time and has been a go-to for celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Khloe Kardashian. It uses the power of salicylic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide to exfoliate clogged pores and absorb/inhibit oil, while soothing calamine keeps skin soothed as pimples dry up. Remember, don’t shake the bottle! Pros: Excellent for whiteheads/surface blemishes

Could also help expedite the healing process for pimples just below the surface

A fan-favorite since the 1960s Cons: Must supply your own cotton swabs to use

If you accidentally shake the bottle, you need to wait for it to settle again

Does not treat blackheads Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

Best for Pregnancy: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment Remember, always consult with your doctor about your specific pregnancy skincare routine! That being said, you’ll want to ask them about this treatment from Burt’s Bees’ Natural Acne Solutions line. It could majorly improve the appearance of blemishes in just 48 hours thanks to ingredients like calming cica and the powerhouse that is salicylic acid! Pros: Dermatologist-tested

Made with naturally-derived tea tree, calendula, yarrow and parsley

Thousands of reviews Cons: Not specifically pregnancy skincare

Shoppers say it could burn sensitive areas of face

Some may be put off by a drugstore brand Was $12 On Sale: $5 You Save 58% See it!

Best Patches: Peace Out Acne Healing Dots Along with the top overall pick on this list, these pimple patches are the best out there. Instead of solely sticking with hydrocolloid, they employ retinol, salicylic acid and aloe vera to target acne from all angles. You’ll want to wear each dot for six hours to get the full effect! Pros: Available in multiple quantities

Could see visible results in just six hours

Satisfying to peel off Cons: Avoid if you cannot use retinol

Could be noticeable if worn during the day

Some shoppers found them to be a little expensive $19.00 See it!

Best for Just-Popped Pimples: Hero Rescue Balm Sometimes you just can’t help it — you need to pop a pimple! Sometimes they even pop accidentally. This post-blemish Hero balm is ready to come to the rescue. It features calming, nourishing ingredients so your skin doesn’t break out in anger again, and it keeps its formula clean so as to not irritate any sore, sensitive spots! Pros: Available in two sizes

Clinically-tested, allergy tested

Also great for wearing after a pimple patch Cons: One shopper said it's hard to blend into skin

Not for dry skin types

No concealing properties Starting at $13.00 See it!

Best Acne Pen: Rael Acne Spot Treatment Want something you can take on the go for a fast, easy, mess-free experience? Try an acne pen! This pick from LA-based Korean beauty brand Rael uses a clear gel to minimize early-stage, underground inflammation specifically. Tea tree works to reduce inflammation while cica aims to reduce redness. A vegan, cruelty-free find you’re bound to love! Pros: Clean, fragrance-free, paraben-free

Helps target acne before it makes its true appearance

For all skin types Cons: First use may require up to 50 clicks to release formula

Not for whiteheads

Only 0.14 fl oz $14.00 See it!

Best Device: Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment Want something more high-tech? This FDA-cleared device combines blue light and red light therapy to calm and prevent breakouts. It’s a pro-level tool with three pre-programmed sessions to target mild-to-moderate acne. Results should be visible within one to three uses! Pros: Two available colors

Only three minutes per session

May also address hyperpigmentation Cons: Not for severe acne

The most expensive pick on the list

Takes longer to use than creams $99.00 See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below: