13 Best Acne Spot Treatments to Dramatically Improve Pimples Overnight

By
best-acne-spot-treatments
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best acne spot treatments to dramatically improve the appearance of pimples in a matter of hours? Spot treatment creams and pimple patches could reduce the size of blemishes, calm the redness of breakouts and shrink your acne while you sleep!

While it’s helpful to use any skincare product made for acne-prone skin, when you want fast results, a spot treatment is essential. Cream or serum-based treatments may work well for under-the-skin pimples or for daytime wear, while pimple patches “work best on open, draining, healing pustules, papules and cysts,” according to Dr. Amy Kassouf for Cleveland Clinic. There are microdart patches for deep blemishes as well! Ready to see the best acne spot treatments for your specific concerns? Shop below!

The 13 Best Acne Spot Treatments

Best Overall Acne Spot Treatment: COSRX Acne Pimple Patch

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch Absorbing Hydrocolloid Original 3 Size Patches for Blemishes and Zits Cover, Spot Stickers for Face and Body, Not Tested on Animals, No Toxic Ingredients (120 Count (Pack of 5))
COSRX
You won’t want to ever go without these medical-grade hydrocolloid patches. A non-toxic solution for all skin types, each sheet comes with three sizes of patches to cover different breakout sizes. This Korean beauty pick is a massive hit with reviewers. It’s also hypoallergenic and free of sulfates, phthalates and parabens!

Pros:

  • 120 patches per order
  • Very affordable
  • Also can be used for body acne

Cons:

  • May not work as well on deep blemishes
  • You may run out of certain patch sizes before others
  • No acne-fighting ingredients apart from the hydrocolloid
Was $18On Sale: $14You Save 22%
See it!

Best for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment Blemish Cream with Benzoyl Peroxide for Blackheads, Lightweight Sheerness, Safe For Sensitive Skin
La Roche-Posay
I always recommend La Roche-Posay to anyone with sensitive skin, and this benzoyl peroxide acne treatment is a holy grail among shoppers. It’s been shown to lead to a 60% reduction of acne in just 10 days, with a visible reduction in three days. It’s non-drying as well, thanks to ingredients like glycerin!

Pros:

  • Benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid penetrate pores for deep skin renewal
  • Dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested
  • Available in two sizes

Cons:

  • Not for cystic acne
  • May be too drying on some skin types — don't use all over face!
  • May want to start with using every other day
Starting at $23.00
See it!

Best for Hormonal Acne: Vichy Normaderm S.O.S. Acne Rescue Spot Corrector

Vichy Normaderm S.O.S Acne Rescue Spot Corrector, Acne Spot Treatment for Face with 10% Sulfur, Niacinamide & Glycolic Acid, Blemish Remover and Pimple Cream to Reduce Breakouts for Sensitive Skin
Vichy
Numerous Amazon reviewers have commented that this 10% sulfur treatment has made a huge difference in their hormonal breakouts. A thin layer could not only minimize blemishes overnight, but help prevent new breakouts as well. This non-comedogenic treatment also features niacinamide and glycolic acid to keep skin smooth and moisturized!

Pros:

  • Fragrance-free
  • 96% of testers agreed the size of their existing blemishes was reduced
  • Skinny nozzle makes it easy to target small areas

Cons:

  • Some shoppers don't like the natural sulfur scent
  • Only for nighttime use
  • Could potentially stain clothing
$23.00
See it!

Best for Cystic Acne: Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts

Peach Slices | Deep Blemish Microdarts | Acne Patch | Early Stage & Deep Pimples | Fast-Acting | Salicylic Acid | Tea Tree Oil | Niacinamide | Cica | Hyaluronic Acid | Spot Treatment | 9 Patches
Peach Slices
These are not your regular pimple patches; each has 176 microdarts (more than any other brand) that self-dissolve deep into the skin to target cystic acne and blemishes that hurt and refuse to surface. These drug-free, non-drying hydrocolloid patches are painless and are excellent for overnight — though they’re translucent, so you could wear them during the day too!

Pros:

  • Microdarts target early-stage and below-the-surface blemishes
  • Acne-fighting, anti-inflammatory ingredients: vitamin b3, salicylic acid, tea tree oil
  • Cruelty-free and clean

Cons:

  • Only nine patches per pack
  • Should not use on whiteheads
  • Appearance of microdarts could initially scare shoppers
$6.00
See it!

Best for Mature Skin: TULA Go Away Acne Spot Treatment

TULA Probiotic Skin Care Go Away Acne Spot Treatment | Acne Treatment, Clear Up Acne, Targets Breakouts & Prevents Future Acne, Contains Salicylic Acid and Probiotics | 0.5 fl. oz
TULA
Acne is often associated with teens, but it pops up on mature skin too! Azelaic acid products are great for treating adult acne, especially as they may also fade dark spots from after your acne is gone. This TULA pick also contains benzoyl peroxide to help calm angry pimples in no time!

Pros:

  • White-to-clear formula can be applied daytime or nighttime
  • Licorice helps brighten skin and fade acne marks
  • Tea tree oil and probiotic extract soothe and balance skin

Cons:

  • May not be compatible with sensitive skin
  • Small tube
  • Potentially too drying for dry skin types
$22.00
See it!

Best for Rosacea: ZealSea Supra Azelaic Acid Cream

ZealSea Azelaic Acid 10% Facial Cream, for Redness Relief Face, Rosacea Acne Treatment, Pimple Pigmentation Blackhead, Balance Excess Sebum, Clarify Skin, Soothe Irritation,1 oz
ZealSea
This anti-inflammatory cream is essential for anyone struggling with rosacea or redness. Reviewer after reviewer is singing this azelaic acid treatment’s praises, calling it the only thing that works for their rosacea acne. This is also great choice for melasma/dark spots!

Pros:

  • Specifically formulated for redness relief/rosacea acne inhibition
  • Visible reduction in acne in as little as three days
  • Controls bacteria to prevent future acne as well

Cons:

  • Intense — may need to wash off for first handful of uses
  • One shopper noted it arrived with too much packaging
  • Some may be put off by tingling effect
$21.00
See it!

Best for Black Skin: Bolden Overnight Acne Spot Treatment

best-overnight-acne-treatments-amazon-bolden
BOLDEN
While many products can be used by any skin tone, some may leave a visible residue on Black skin. That’s why we love this overnight treatment by Black-owned beauty brand Bolden. It fights active blemishes and inflammation with sulfur and a powerful BHA (willow bark), and it’s made for all skin types, including sensitive. Queen Charlotte’s Arsema Thomas is a fan of this brand!

Pros:

  • Free of parabens and sulfates
  • Under $20
  • Cleome gynandra leaf extract manages excess sebum

Cons:

  • Sulfur smell may be off-putting at first
  • Dropper design may cause product to drip past your acne spot
  • Not too many reviews yet
$14.00
See it!

Best for Oily Skin: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for All Skin Types| Blemish Spot Treatment with Salicylic Acid and Sulfur | Dries Surface Blemishes | 1 Fl Oz
Mario Badescu
This drying lotion is Mario Badescu’s number one bestselling product of all time and has been a go-to for celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Khloe Kardashian. It uses the power of salicylic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide to exfoliate clogged pores and absorb/inhibit oil, while soothing calamine keeps skin soothed as pimples dry up. Remember, don’t shake the bottle!

Pros:

  • Excellent for whiteheads/surface blemishes
  • Could also help expedite the healing process for pimples just below the surface
  • A fan-favorite since the 1960s

Cons:

  • Must supply your own cotton swabs to use
  • If you accidentally shake the bottle, you need to wait for it to settle again
  • Does not treat blackheads
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See it!

Best for Pregnancy: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment

best-acne-spot-treatments-amazon-burts-bees
Burt's Bees
Remember, always consult with your doctor about your specific pregnancy skincare routine! That being said, you’ll want to ask them about this treatment from Burt’s Bees’ Natural Acne Solutions line. It could majorly improve the appearance of blemishes in just 48 hours thanks to ingredients like calming cica and the powerhouse that is salicylic acid!

Pros:

  • Dermatologist-tested
  • Made with naturally-derived tea tree, calendula, yarrow and parsley
  • Thousands of reviews

Cons:

  • Not specifically pregnancy skincare
  • Shoppers say it could burn sensitive areas of face
  • Some may be put off by a drugstore brand
Was $12On Sale: $5You Save 58%
See it!

Best Patches: Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

Peace Out Skincare Acne Dots. Hydrocolloid Anti-Acne Pimple Patches with Salicylic Acid and Vitamin A to Quickly Clear Blemishes (20 dots)
PEACE OUT
Along with the top overall pick on this list, these pimple patches are the best out there. Instead of solely sticking with hydrocolloid, they employ retinol, salicylic acid and aloe vera to target acne from all angles. You’ll want to wear each dot for six hours to get the full effect!

Pros:

  • Available in multiple quantities
  • Could see visible results in just six hours
  • Satisfying to peel off

Cons:

  • Avoid if you cannot use retinol
  • Could be noticeable if worn during the day
  • Some shoppers found them to be a little expensive
$19.00
See it!

Best for Just-Popped Pimples: Hero Rescue Balm

Hero Rescue Balm Post-Blemish Recovery Cream - Nourishing & Calming for Dry, Red Skin - Vegan, Dermatologist Tested (15ml, 0.5 fl. oz)
Mighty Patch
Sometimes you just can’t help it — you need to pop a pimple! Sometimes they even pop accidentally. This post-blemish Hero balm is ready to come to the rescue. It features calming, nourishing ingredients so your skin doesn’t break out in anger again, and it keeps its formula clean so as to not irritate any sore, sensitive spots!

Pros:

  • Available in two sizes
  • Clinically-tested, allergy tested
  • Also great for wearing after a pimple patch

Cons:

  • One shopper said it's hard to blend into skin
  • Not for dry skin types
  • No concealing properties
Starting at $13.00
See it!

Best Acne Pen: Rael Acne Spot Treatment

Rael Acne Spot Treatment, Miracle Clear Soothing Spot Gel Pen - Acne Gel, Pimple and Blemish Treatment, for Early Stage Pimples, Pore Control, Easy Applicator, with Succinic Acid, Tea Tree and Cica, Vegan, Cruelty Free (4 ml, 0.14 oz)
Rael
Want something you can take on the go for a fast, easy, mess-free experience? Try an acne pen! This pick from LA-based Korean beauty brand Rael uses a clear gel to minimize early-stage, underground inflammation specifically. Tea tree works to reduce inflammation while cica aims to reduce redness. A vegan, cruelty-free find you’re bound to love!

Pros:

  • Clean, fragrance-free, paraben-free
  • Helps target acne before it makes its true appearance
  • For all skin types

Cons:

  • First use may require up to 50 clicks to release formula
  • Not for whiteheads
  • Only 0.14 fl oz
$14.00
See it!

Best Device: Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment

Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment, Red Light Therapy and Blue Light Therapy for Acne Treatment to Use Before Pimple Patches, Acne Light Therapy Device, Facial Skin Care Products, Face Care Must Haves
SolaWave
Want something more high-tech? This FDA-cleared device combines blue light and red light therapy to calm and prevent breakouts. It’s a pro-level tool with three pre-programmed sessions to target mild-to-moderate acne. Results should be visible within one to three uses!

Pros:

  • Two available colors
  • Only three minutes per session
  • May also address hyperpigmentation

Cons:

  • Not for severe acne
  • The most expensive pick on the list
  • Takes longer to use than creams
$99.00
See it!

