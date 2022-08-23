Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a major difference between minor acne flare-ups and dealing with cystic acne. Let’s break it down: Standard pimples develop on the outermost layer of the skin, and you can typically see the puss in the form of a whitehead. Cystic acne, on the other hand, develops deeper in the skin and forms cysts that can be super painful — plus harder to heal. Don’t get Us started on the potential scarring!

Finding which acne treatments you can use at home that actually work for your skin can be massively frustrating. The trial-and-error process may be a struggle, but there are some gems worth giving a shot — like this serum from DRMTLGY!

Get the DRMTLGY Acne Spot and Cystic Acne Treatment for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.



This treatment can be used as both a spot treatment for everyday acne and to help deeper cystic acne improve over time. In fact, if you have a blemish pop up and want to red rid of it fast, this serum promises to help reduce the size in as little as 24 hours! The formula includes the highest grade of Benzoyl Peroxide 5% to penetrate into your pores and get rid of the gunk that’s causing your blemishes — and hopefully prevent new ones from forming. Glycolic acid also serves to exfoliate the skin, so dead skin cells won’t contribute to the acne as well.

Deeper pimples may take more time to heal, but shoppers claim if you stick with this treatment, it really does work wonders. What really won Us over were the before-and-after shots shoppers shared in their reviews, which you simply have to see for yourself to believe! In as little as four days, red cysts looked significantly smaller — and in one week, they virtually disappeared. One reviewer said that in 20 years, they have “never found a product that works this well” for cystic acne — while another proclaimed it as a “game changer.” These accolades and the progress pictures from shoppers are reason enough to see if this acne treatment can work the same miracles for you. Bye, blemishes!

