Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we love the crisp comfort of spring, it’s time to start talking about how we’ll modify our closets to live up to the heat of summer! Whether you prefer structured trousers or flowy blouses, the bottom line is that you need a rotation of clothing that allows you to feel and look good. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to help you find elite-looking fashion finds that can efficiently transition between spring and summer.

No matter if you’re going on a vacation or hanging out with the girls, having a set of clothing options that look luxe while keeping you cool is essential. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 elite-looking fashion finds that can transition from spring to summer. And guess what? These fashion finds start at just $20 — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Drama! We love this satin wrap V-neck tank because it’s elegant but doesn’t take itself too seriously – just $25!

2. Off The Shoulder Realness: This satin off the shoulder top is a sleek and simple top that would look amazing with trousers or a skirt and a sickening pair of pumps — just $27!

3. Criss Crossed: If you want to stay as breezy as possible this spring and summer, this crisscross sleeveless top will help thanks to its design and polyester fabrication — just $24!

4. Suck It In: For those who love the corset trend, but don’t want to subject themselves to an extremely structured version, this corset top can give you a finished look without making you overheat — just $48!

5. Barbecue Ready: This button dolman blouse will make you look elevated during the upcoming family barbecue or a fun day with the kids — just $65!

6. On The Go: If you need a top that will move with your body, this ruched side tank will become your new bestie (and its ruching adds a cute little flair to any ensemble) — just $45!

Bottoms

7. Let It Flow: These linen palazzo pants will help you stay cool, calm and collected during even the hottest days — was $35, now just $28!

8. She Means Business: We love these wide-leg palazzo pants because they have a high-waist design and they’re flexible enough to wear to the office and other formal events — was $40, now just $34!

9. Rich Mom Energy: Don’t these Bermuda shorts just exude rich mom energy? They have a waist tie to help you accentuate your curves and have a breathable 4-way stretch composition for extra comfort — just $98!

10. Pleats, Please! This pleated maxi skirt is a regal piece that coordinates well with T-shirts, button-downs and flouncy blouses — just $30!

Dresses

11. Girl Boss: If you wear this slick button-down ruched shirt dress, you’ll feel like you can conquer the world (or even just your upcoming board meeting) — just $53!

12. Date Night Edge: This asymmetric gathered dress will make sure that your date doesn’t forget to ask for a second one — just $20!

13. Closet Staple: No matter if it’s a wedding or a graduation, this one shoulder dress has you covered — just $55!

14. Let’s Yacht: This maxi T-shirt dress looks super luxe and comes in three sophisticated colors — just $138!

15. Dance The Night Away: Nothing beats having a dress that makes you want to twirl all night, and this keyhole halter neck dress is a great option for doing that — just $40!

16. ’90s-Inspiration: For those who love the effortlessness of the ’90s, this racer back midi dress will take you back in a modern way with its form-fitting design — was $90, now just $54!

17. Vacay, Yay! This one-shoulder cutout midi dress is an edgy option to wear on your next vacation — was $100, now just $60!