17 Figure-Flattering Dresses for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Creating the wardrobe of your dreams? It’s one thing to pick out pieces with pretty patterns and colors, but to really cement yourself as a style icon in your community, dressing for your body shape is key. Today, we’re going to concentrate on apple shapes.

Having an apple-shaped (or round) body usually means “your shoulders, bust, waist and hips are fairly uniform — but your shoulders and hips may be slightly narrower,” and you likely have a larger bust and a somewhat undefined waistline (Trunk Club). This means you’ll want to focus on dresses that balance things out and create a more defined waistline. See what styles to look for below, and our favorite picks you can buy now!

Wrap and Wrap-Style Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ZESICA dress is a mega-hit on Amazon, and it’s no mystery as to why. Wrap dress styles are flattering on everybody and every body, and this one will always have you feeling your absolute prettiest!

2. We Also Love: This plus size Ava & Viv true wrap dress from Target is so chic and versatile, reviewers are saying, “Don’t hesitate…just buy!”

3. We Can’t Forget: If you didn’t believe mini dresses could complement apple shapes, this Cosonsen dress is so ready to prove you wrong. It’s just the cutest, most sophisticated thing ever!

4. Bonus: This sleeveless Vintagton wrap dress will be just gorgeous for weddings. The ruffled surplice hem flatters the body even further!

Cutout Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: A dress with a cutout on the upper waist can do wonders for tricking the eye and balancing out your shape. This Actloe mini dress is nice and stretchy and comes in both solids and prints!

6. We Also Love: This Wild Fable dress from Target takes the cutout to the side and adds on a bit of ruching so you can turn heads every time you wear it!

7. We Can’t Forget: So sleek! This one-shoulder Pink Queen dress has star quality written all over it, and it’s so ready to join up with yours!

8. Bonus: This Shona Joy dress from Nordstrom opts for an extra-high cutout just under the bust, letting the smooth satin drape underneath it to create the date night dress of your dreams!

Empire Waist Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Empire waist dresses have made a huge comeback over the past few years, visually raising the waistline and elongating the legs. This Amazon Essentials maxi dress nails the style while keeping things comfy!

10. We Also Love: Romantic summer dress, coming your way! This flowy Lulus mini dress boasts a beautiful blue floral on a white backdrop!

11. We Can’t Forget: This Casei dress is a ruffled beauty. The smocking at the waistline will not only define but also lengthen your waistline!

12. Bonus: This plus size Sandra Darren dress from Target features fluttery straps — one of our absolute favorite accents on summer pieces right now!

13. One More: We just couldn’t leave out this Lulus bodycon midi dress. Anything this pretty belongs on our list!

Bias-Cut Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite: A dress is bias-cut when the fabric is cut at a diagonal angle, creating the perfect non-clingy drape with some nice stretch. This glistening, leaf-print Lulus dress demonstrates the amazing effect!

15. We Also Love: This red-hot Bardot dress from Revolve would make a best-dressed list on any red carpet, but you can always create your own events just for the sake of wearing it!

16. We Can’t Forget: Yet another stunner! This bold, blue ASOS Design dress earns extra points for having the cutout effects too. Available at Nordstrom!

17. Bonus: Have you ever seen a dress drape so beautifully? This Jonathan Simkhai slip dress from Saks Fifth Avenue is going to create memorable moment after memorable moment for you!

