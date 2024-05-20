Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is quickly approaching! For many of Us, that means setting our sights on clear, glowing skin. Whether you live for a glamorous beat or opt for a minimalist look, there’s no denying the importance of using nourishing skincare products to help achieve your desired look. If anyone knows about stacking their beauty routine to preserve their beautiful skin it’s supermodel and actor Brooke Shields.

Earlier this year, she appeared in Allure‘s Shelf Life series, where she provided insight into her beauty routine. The Mother of the Bride star revealed that hydration is a key. “My main focus is hydrating because I fly a lot,” she explained. “I’m very active. I live in a city. The moisture is the most important part of my routine,” Shields added before breaking down her daytime and nighttime regimen. “At night I use the [True Botanicals] Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream and the Chebula Extreme Cream. If I wake up in the middle of the night, I’ll always dab a little bit more on.”

Eye care is such an important step in any skincare routine, especially for maturing skin. The 58-year-old’s luxurious cream is available right now on Amazon and it’s a hit with shoppers who rave it’s a “secret weapon.”

Get the True Botanicals Renew Resurrection Eye Cream for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. It also tackles puffiness. This innovative eye cream has a bioactive moisture retention complex that deeply nourishes the skin. It’s hypoallergenic and formulated without silicones and waxes, making it safe for sensitive skin types.

Using this eye cream is easy and breezy! Place a pea-sized amount of the cream between your ring finger and warm it up for a few seconds. Gently pat and press under and around your eyes, and you’re all set.

Reviewers are so impressed with Shields’ go-to eye cream. “This succulent eye cream is my secret weapon to getting and keeping magnificent-looking eyes,” one five-star reviewer shared. “It pampers me with a heartfelt love, which erases the shadowy circles’ bold appearance, I’ve come to disdain.”

While reviewing this cream, another reviewer wrote, “This is a creamy, hydrating eye cream. I only need to use a small amount for both eyes. It takes a minute or so to fully absorb, and leaves my skin smooth and clean.”

If you’re on the hunt for a new eye cream, this luxurious option just may be an ideal choice. It’s a hit with A-listers like Brooke Shields and dozens of Amazon shoppers, who left detailed reviews of how well the eye cream works.

Get the True Botanicals Renew Resurrection Eye Cream for $80 at Amazon!

