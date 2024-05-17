Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since this is a no-judgement zone, it’s time I let you all in on a little secret. Whenever I travel by air, I stay up for a full 24 hours just so I can sleep the entire flight away. My unconventional travel practice works like a gem. I’ve gotten some of the best sleep of my life on airplanes. Lol! However, there’s no denying that pulling all-nighters hit a little differently in my mid-30s than early 20s. My skin’s condition whenever I land reminds me how much things changed.

Under-eye puffiness takes longer to vanish and my normally oily skin has a hard time returning to its glowing state no matter how long I snooze away in a sheet mask. During a recent flight to Houston, I decided to test out SiO Beauty’s Facelift Pack. The hypoallergenic set includes wrinkle-smoothing patches that target the brows, eyes, smile, and neck. They also prevent deeper creases from forming and help the skin maintain moisture. The directions recommended applying to clean, dry skin, so I used a makeup remover wipe to wash away the remains of my AM skincare routine. Before we could take off, I had already applied the patches to my under-eyes and upper lip.

The four-hour flight went by like a breeze, largely because I fell asleep before we were in the air. I was stoked to see my skin look nourished and plumped once I finally removed them. These clinically tested anti-wrinkle patches feature medical-grade silicone to restore moisture by gently compressing wrinkle-prone areas. Best of all? They are reusable for up to 10 uses.

Get the SiO Beauty Superlift Patches for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers admit these patches are “expensive but worth it.” One five star reviewer said they were inspired by influencer Alexandra Anele to try the patches and saw great results. “I have forehead wrinkles and a crease, along with smile lines and large under-eye hollows. It isn’t foolproof or magic, but I am reordering because it literally helps flatten out wrinkles and hollows and prevents more from forming in the night,” the shopper shared.

Another shopper claimed the patches are “a gentle, non-invasive” alternative to smoothing wrinkles. “I have used a couple of other brands of silicone patches in the past and these are by far the best I have tried,” they shared. “The top three things I like are 1) They are very sticky – I’ve had no problem with adhesion and they stay put all night (I’ve used them 5 times so far), 2) they are very thin and comfortable to wear, and 3) the set includes forehead, eye and smile line patches along with a thick plastic card to store the patches while not in use.”

Like fellow Amazon shoppers, I’m totally impressed with these silicone patches! I’ll be traveling a lot in the next two weeks, so I’ll keep these reusable patches handy to ensure I don’t look as exhausted as I feel.

