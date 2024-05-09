Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Congrats are in order for Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber. On, Thursday, May 9, the couple simultaneously posted an Instagram carousel of pictures and videos confirming they’re expecting their first child together. We couldn’t help but could over the duo’s adorable announcement, but we did a double take after catching a glimpse of the Bohemian chic dress the Rhode founder wore during her big reveal.

The expectant mother gracefully donned a long-sleeve lace maxi gown and paired it with a stunning veil. We can’t officially confirm the exact dress she wore but don’t fret. We found a lookalike because the style is perfect for spring and summer festivities. After a trip to Amazon, we uncovered a near-spot on lookalike for just $37!

Get the Zebaexf Lace Maxi Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Be prepared to make a statement in Zebaexf’s unique Lace Maxi Dress. The dreamy gown just screams romance. The spaghetti strap maxi is made from a luxe lace pattern that looks something straight off the runway. It has so many intricate details like a removable shawl that resembles Bieber’s look. In terms of the fit, it has a corseted bodice and a figure-hugging mesh lining for a flattering fit. The maxi has a side zip for easy wear.

This stuning white dress is so versatile that Amazon shoppers shared reviews detailing the special occasions they’ve worn it. “My daughter loves to shop for her prom dresses in the most obscure places! This season she chose this dress from Amazon. And it is just lovely! I am so pleased with the look,” one five-star customer wrote.

Another reviewer joked that they “felt like a snatch queen” in this eye-catching gown. “I felt absolutely gorgeous in this dress,” the shopper began. “The dress was amazing material, super comfortable, not see-through. It has multiple layers, the shrug can come on or off. I received compliments the entire time and even after.”

Whether you’re making a big announcement like Hailey Bieber or are looking for a Bohemian chic dress to style this summer, a lacey white maxi dress is a great idea. Snag this affordable find for just $38 at Amazon!

