Aubrey O’Day isn’t buying Diddy’s apology over recently surfaced footage that shows him physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in 2016.

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did,” the former Danity Kane singer wrote on X on Sunday, May 19, just hours after Diddy posted a video apology on Instagram.

O’Day, 40, pointed out that back in December 2023, Diddy posted a statement denying “any of the awful things being alleged” after Cassie, 37, filed a lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of rape and abuse last November. The couple settled the case out of court the same month.

Diddy’s post is still pinned to the top of his X account.

“He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it,” O’Day continued.

In his Instagram video, Diddy said he was “truly sorry” for his “inexcusable actions” as depicted in the hotel security footage, which was first published by CNN on Friday, May 17.

“I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” said Diddy, 54. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In response, Cassie’s legal team issued a statement to Us Weekly that denounced the video as being “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

O’Day was a member of Danity Kane, the chart-topping girl group Diddy formed on his MTV reality competition, Making the Band 3, in 2005. In 2008, he kicked O’Day out of the band during a live episode of Making the Band 4, citing her attitude as the reason for the firing.

“See, your attitude is gonna have you in a dark and lonely place. What you need to do, at the end of the day, is humble yourself,” Diddy said at the time.

“I got love for Aubrey. I don’t have any beef with her,” he went on to say. “I just want to work with the young lady that I signed, not the person that fame has made her.”

O’Day, however, alleged during a 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she was fired because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise, but in other ways.” (Diddy did not respond to her claims.)