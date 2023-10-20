Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blake Lively is a certified cool girl. When the blonde beauty first graced our screens in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, we knew she was going to be a huge star. Cut to her breakout role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, and the rest is history. Now, the mom of four is one-half of a Hollywood power couple alongside husband Ryan Reynolds and best friends with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Casual. And whether she’s walking a red carpet or strolling down the street in NYC, one thing’s for sure — her voluminous waves are always perfectly tousled! So, what’s the secret behind her signature strands?

Well, it just may be a $13 hairspray. Back in 2016, the It Ends With Us actress revealed her go-to hair product right after being named a L’Oréal ambassador: “L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray. Always Elnett,” Lively told British Vogue. “It’s funny — you think I’m just saying that because I work with L’Oréal, but I’ve been on shoots for other companies where they may have a competing beauty line and they actually cover the Elnett with duct tape. Everyone uses it.”

And now you can score this haircare holy grail on sale at Amazon!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Having trouble holding a curl? Are your locks lacking luster? Can’t seem to keep your power ponytail in place? The L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold will solve all your hair styling problems! This glam gold-standard gives you a strong hold with a soft finish. No crunch or residue here!

This long-lasting hairspray tames flyaways, controls curls and protects against humidity. It’s basically a styling superhero! This unscented product will slick your strays into place, lock in your locks and maintain an updo for hours on end. We know how frustrating it is for your hair to look perfect at home, only for it to fall by the time you get to your destination. Now you can enjoy your hairstyle all night long!

Take a page out of Blake Lively’s playbook and try this celeb-approved hairspray today!

