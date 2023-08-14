Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. We’re not the only ones who consider Amazon Prime Day a national holiday. It turns out that one A-lister also shops at Amazon! How do we know? We just stumbled across Blake Lively’s Amazon storefront, and her recommendations were very revealing!

The Gossip Girl alum shared her top picks, from fashion to food (make sure to try her Betty Buzz sparkling soda — it’s delicious!). She also featured some of her go-to beauty products, including a cult-favorite cream with almost 40,000 reviews! The Sol de Jeneiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream smells like tropical paradise and leaves your skin smooth and soft. It’s a heavenly holy grail! And if it’s good enough for Serena van der Woodsen, it’s good enough for Us.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

With notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, this Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has earned a loyal following of fans. The fragrance is so popular that the brand even launched a line of perfumes with a similar scent to satisfy shoppers! But it’s not just the aroma that has beauty buffs buzzing over this moisturizer. Formulated with caffeine-rich guaraná, cupuaçu Butter, çaí Oil and coconut oil, this cream softens and tightens skin texture.

Bye-bye, cellulite! Hello, glow! You can use this firming cream all over your body — your bum, tummy, legs, arms, etc. Get ready for some seriously smooth skin!

Here are just some of the rave reviews from shoppers:

“I have been using this cream all summer long and it smells heavenly! I do notice that my skin on my butt and legs feels smoother and look hydrated.”

“It’s AMAZING. Smells so good and I’m quite sensitive to smells! It cleared up the skin on my legs too. Went from rough, bumpy skin to silky, smooth and hydrated in less than a month.”

“This is hands down some of the best lotion I have tried. My skin has never looked so silky and healthy. And it doesn’t feel greasy on your hands. It melts right in!”

What are you waiting for? Channel Lively with this celeb-approved cream from Amazon!

