Stars — they’re just like Us. Seriously, they buy budget-friendly beauty too! But we didn’t expect Sofia Richie to swear by a drugstore brand. The burgeoning TikTok star is known for her quiet luxury looks, especially during her glamorous wedding weekend in the South of France. From her custom Chanel dresses to her diamond earrings, Sofia’s style screamed stealth wealth. So, we were shocked to find out that the blushing bride wore Maybelline mascara for her nuptials!

Earlier this week, Richie took to TikTok to reveal her holy grail beauty product: “So, I know I’ve told you guys about my favorite little girl from Maybelline,” she said, holding up the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. “I used it my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.” If it’s good enough for the newest Internet It girl, then it’s good enough for Us!

Keep scrolling to find out why this bestselling mascara is a must-have in your makeup cabinet!

Get the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara for just $8 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Make your eyes pop with the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara! Infused with conditioning rose hip oil, this mascara leaves lashes soft, supple and separated. And the fanning brush creates length and volume without clumping!

Richie is not the only fan of this cult-favorite mascara! This wildly popular waterproof mascara has 118,000 reviews on Amazon — that’s larger than the capacity of most football stadiums! “I cannot express how much I adore this mascara,” one shopper said. “As someone who has used fake eyelashes in past in order to create the illusion of my eyelashes having a ‘fanned-out look,’ I finally found a mascara that helps me achieve that look without the use of false lashes.”

Tired of ending up with raccoon eyes from mascara that smudges? Dreaming of longer lashes? Then you should try Sofia Richie’s go-to mascara, on sale now at Amazon!

