Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to wake up to baby-soft skin? We found the beauty secret behind so many stars’ glowing complexion! It’s the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel. Formulated with anti-aging acids, antioxidants and vitamins, this two-step exfoliates skin and improves tone and texture. This magical combo helps diminish dark spots and discoloration, giving your skin a lit-from-within glow.

Other benefits? These peels minimize pores, reduce fine lines and smooth skin. This luxury skincare set comes with 30 treatments.

Below are six stars who swear by these Dr. Dennis Gross peels (rumor has it that Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and Selena Gomez are also fans!). Revitalize your skin with these celeb-approved pads!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel for just $92 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model and Rose Inc. founder told Net-a-Porter: “Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads have been a game-changer in my skincare routine, too.”

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star shared her nighttime beauty routine with Harper’s Bazaar: “Once all my makeup’s off, usually once a week, I try to do a facial peel because I have really terrible combination skin, so I get oily, dry, I get cystic acne. If there’s a lot of build-up on my face, I will break out more. So, I use this Dr. Dennis Gross Universal Daily Peel. There’s two parts. The first one is the exfoliate and smooth. So, you do that and then you wait, like, two minutes. And then the next one is an anti-aging neutralizer. All I know is that it helps my skin.”

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians actress told The New York Times: “I’m really into these Alpha Beta peels by Dr Dennis Gross. If I want to be really glowy the next day, I definitely use them.”

Chrissy Teigen

In 2020, Teigen dropped her skincare routine on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “One of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!”

Olivia Culpo

The model told The Skincare Edit: “I love these Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peels. These are one of my original go-to products, and it’s just a really deep exfoliation. I don’t use this every day. I would say I use this two or three times a week.”

Lily Aldridge

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed her airplane skincare routine in a Youtube video. The caption read: “Dr. Dennis Gross Extra Strength Daily Peel. Benefits: exfoliates, helps with oily skin, anti-aging.” Aldridge applied a peel all over her face, as well as her neck and décolletage.

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel for just $92 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not quite done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below: