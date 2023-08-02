Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keltie Knight is the hostess with the mostess. A three-time Emmy award-winning television host, she is currently Chief Correspondent at E! News. You may recognize the New York Times bestselling author from her popular podcast LadyGang or from hosting Entertainment Tonight, the Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Grammys red carpet (fun fact: she was also a Radio City Rockette, New York Knicks cheerleader and a contestant on The Bachelor).

And now she’s taking her talents to the show Superfan! In addition to hosting the new series, Keltie is also the co-creator and executive producer. Talk about a triple threat! Featuring Shania Twain, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, LL Cool J and other artists, the musical game show brings together superstars and their superfans. Tune in to the premiere of Superfan August 9 on CBS, right after Big Brother!

Since Knight is no stranger to the spotlight, we had to ask for her favorite fashion and beauty products. She exclusively revealed her top picks to Us Weekly — including an insider beauty tip from a Victoria’s Secret Angel’s makeup artist. Keep scrolling to shop her skincare and style staples!

Pantete Satin Button-Down Shirt ‘Is anyone else obsessed with Jenna Lyons on the new RHONY? I’m sure her confessional blouse is a fancy name brand but I found a dupe that give stealth wealth just like hers… now to find a pearl necklace.’ $29.99 Get it

Weleda Skin Food Ulta-Rich Body Cream ‘I was once on a flight to Paris and found out I was sat next to one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels’ makeup artists. I asked her to give me one tip for my face and she told me about this $15 delight. I’ve been using it ever since.’ $16.90 Get it

Mud Water Morning Ritual Starter Kit ‘I notice such a difference in my skin, when I have my MUD as my morning drink rather than coffee. It’s full of all these antioxidants and helps you glow from the inside.’ $60.05 Get it

Tifara Beauty Heatless Hair Rollers ‘I know these can bring up childhood trauma, but I’ve experimented with every tool and these are the best way to keep my blow out perfect overnight. I wrap four big sections around these soft rollers and wake up with a fresh ‘do. These are also great on long flights that you need to be meeting-ready when you land.’ $11.99 Get it

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment ‘I’ve been using this product forever and it remains my no. 1. It’s so good when you feel tired and dried out and really does magically eat away all the dead gunk on your face and allows your true radiance to shine through!’ $98.00 Get it

Sky Organics Castor Oil ‘This is the simplest and most affordable hair growth hack. Once a week, I slather my entire head with castor oil, and then put it in a bun on the top of my head (bonus if you can go in sauna or have a heat cap). I truly think it does wonders for hair growth and health.’ $13.95 Get it

Just Thrive Probiotic and Antioxidant Supplement ‘I used to have terrible skin and through years of hard work learned that a lot of my problems came from my gut. That whole beauty from the inside out is actually right. I’m obsessed with the Just Thrive Probiotic because it’s incased in this special spore that doesn’t open until it actually gets into your guts, and it really works. Your skin will thank you!’ $49.99 Get it

NYX Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick ‘I fell in love with this color not really paying attention to it’s name, until I went to re-purchase it. The fact that it’s called GOAL CRUSHER and stays on forever (while I’m busy crushing my goals) is perfect. Plus, it’s affordable!’ $19.27 Get it

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below: