Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Keltie Knight is the hostess with the mostess. A three-time Emmy award-winning television host, she is currently Chief Correspondent at E! News. You may recognize the New York Times bestselling author from her popular podcast LadyGang or from hosting Entertainment Tonight, the Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Grammys red carpet (fun fact: she was also a Radio City Rockette, New York Knicks cheerleader and a contestant on The Bachelor).
And now she’s taking her talents to the show Superfan! In addition to hosting the new series, Keltie is also the co-creator and executive producer. Talk about a triple threat! Featuring Shania Twain, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, LL Cool J and other artists, the musical game show brings together superstars and their superfans. Tune in to the premiere of Superfan August 9 on CBS, right after Big Brother!
Since Knight is no stranger to the spotlight, we had to ask for her favorite fashion and beauty products. She exclusively revealed her top picks to Us Weekly — including an insider beauty tip from a Victoria’s Secret Angel’s makeup artist. Keep scrolling to shop her skincare and style staples!
Pantete Satin Button-Down Shirt
Weleda Skin Food Ulta-Rich Body Cream
Mud Water Morning Ritual Starter Kit
Tifara Beauty Heatless Hair Rollers
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment
Sky Organics Castor Oil
Just Thrive Probiotic and Antioxidant Supplement
NYX Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!