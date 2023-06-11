Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lauryn Bosstick puts the “boss” in Bosstick. Creator of the wildly successful lifestyle line The Skinny Confidential, Lauryn is an entrepreneur, influencer, investor, mother, wife and bestselling author. She and her husband Michael are also the hosts of the popular podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, interviewing celebrities and industry leaders on a wide range of topics.

Packaged in the Skinny Confidential’s signature pink color palette, the brand’s beauty tools have repeatedly sold out time and time again. The Hot Mess Ice Roller and Pink Balls Face Massager are cult-favorites!

As an expert on all things beauty, Lauryn exclusively shared some of her best-kept skincare secrets with Us. Keep scrolling to shop her go-to products!

US: I’m obsessed with your ice roller tools! The Pink Balls have changed my life. What inspired you to create these bestselling products?

LB: A lot of the listenership and readership are people who have been with the blog since it started 12 years ago. With their guidance we’re creating products that are efficient, pretty, and most importantly disruptive.

A few years ago, I underwent a major double jaw surgery and the main thing that helped with healing and swelling was cold therapy on the face and massage/lymphatic drainage. After going through so many ice rollers, I realized there were pain points — they would break or wouldn’t stay cold long enough. There was a big white space in the category.

From start to finish, it took four years from the idea to fruition because our team and I wanted every detail to be just right. And so, we created the Rolls Royce of ice rollers and involved the community in every area from color, to feel, to the design to even the added benefits.

Each innovative product we continue to create is a solution to a problem designed and packaged in pink. And will ALWAYS involve the community.

US: In your book Get the F*ck Out of the Sun, you interview a slew of experts. Would you say there was a recurring piece of skincare/beauty advice that stood out to you?

LB: It was very interesting to hear/read what worked for different experts, but one thing they all had in common was protection from the sun. Next up I’d say Vitamin C and regular exfoliation. Everyone agreed. I also noticed a lot of people shave their face (Kristin Cavallari is a fan!), they all love ice on their face and everyone raved about facial massage.

US: What’s your no. 1 anti-aging beauty tip?

LB: Definitely minimizing sun exposure, but it’s a combination of other things too. For instance, I love the ritual of shaving my face, using a red-light mask and PINK BALLS, testing different hydrating sheet masks, and eating healthy fats.

I do think aging comes from the skin pruning and cracking so I always go to bed looking like a wet rat. HA! Just covered in oils. Almost like dolphin skin. I like to be soaked before bed. Always use a silk pillowcase too to preserve the skin.

US: What are some beauty products you can’t live without?

Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream

LB: This moisturizer will give you the most dewy healthy skin. It’s packed with nutrients, protein and antibodies and does something to the skin I can’t even describe. So good.

Beautlohas Silicone Scalp Massager

LB: Scalp massaging is a new obsession of mine. It helps with circulation and stimulates the hair follicle, increasing hair growth and strength. Plus, it just feels SO good.

Lerosett Spot Treatment and Clay Mask

LB: Literally magic. It sucks all the oil right out of your pimple and nourishes it with minerals. It’s super clean too, with only two ingredients.

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite Red Light Mask

LB: Love using this mask to increase collagen production and it also eliminates bacteria in the skin so you have less breakouts.

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller

$69.00 See It!

LB: This instantly depuffs and is a travel must-have too. You can keep it in the fridge, freezer, or an ice bucket pool side. Recently, I was introduced to running it under warm water, and I love that for sore muscles.

Fraiche Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows

LB: You will get results with this stuff. My lashes and brows have grown so much since I started this. I’ve reordered four times.

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

LB: Keep these in the fridge, put one on, THEN roll with your cold ice roller. I’m addicted.

Living Libations Facial Cleansing Oil and Moisturizer

LB: I use this to double cleanse. It removes every speck of dirt. Put it on, give yourself a little face massage, then rinse it off with a warm, damp baby washcloth.

The Skinny Confidential Hot Shave Razor

$25.00 See It!

LB: Removing peach puff and exfoliating at the same time creates the perfect canvas for makeup and helps your skincare absorb better.

Agent Nateur Holi (Oil) Natural Refining Ageless Face Serum

LB: Been loving this lately, it’s clean and so hydrating. Plus, I’ve noticed my complexion is so smooth and even.

