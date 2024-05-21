Blake Lively knocked it out of the park with her reaction to a sports commentator accidentally mixing her up with New York Mets pitcher Ben Lively.

“Well. Cats outta the bag. I’m a highly professional baseball player on the side,” Blake, 36, who has no relation to Ben, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 21, alongside a video of the flub.

Ben shared a screenshot of Blake’s reaction via his own Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“The amount of times this has happened 😂 @blakelively,” he wrote.

Mets announcer Gary Cohen made the mistake during the team’s Monday, May 20, game against the Cleveland Guardians.

“Last year, Blake Lively made his first appearance of the year for the [Cincinnati] Reds against the Mets in long relief and threw three scoreless innings. Now here he is facing the Mets for the first time as a member of the Guardians,” Cohen, 66, said.

The clip Blake shared, which was posted via SportsNet New York’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, featured photos of the actress edited to make it look like she was donning a Guardians baseball cap. Cohen’s joint Instagram account with fellow Mets broadcasters Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, @garykeithron, also shared the video.

“Was that Ben Lively making the start yesterday against the Mets … or was it someone else? 🤔,” the caption read. “Slip of the tongue from Gare 🤣.”

While Blake is not a professional athlete, she is a sports fan. She and husband Ryan Reynolds joined their pal Taylor Swift in cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Blake later left Reynolds, 47, at home to attend Super Bowl LVIII in February with Swift, 34. Kelce, also 34, and the Chiefs won the game against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever,” Lively wrote via Instagram while sharing photos from her trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. The Gossip Girl alum shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child, who was born in February 2023, with Reynolds.

Blake is also enmeshed in the world of soccer due to Reynolds being a partial owner of Wrexham Association Football Club along with Rob McElhenney. Reynolds made the purchase after sliding into McElhenney’s DMs to praise his work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,’” Reynolds recalled during an August 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The actor joked that his wife’s reaction to the news was “not good”, adding, “We’re still working through that one.”