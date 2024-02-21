Blake Lively had a lot of firsts during her Super Bowl LVIII girls’ trip with Taylor Swift, including a brief reprieve from her four kids.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever,” Lively, 36, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 20, alongside photos from her getaway to Las Vegas for the big game earlier this month.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed that her parenting break wasn’t the only surprising thing about her getaway. “[I] wore pants that were shoes,” Lively explained, posting photos of her red sweatpants that doubled as high heeled shoes from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas, matching track jacket and white tank top.

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. “The baby came early but everyone […]

Lively shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth baby, whose name has not been announced, with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple confirmed their youngest child’s arrival via Instagram in February 2023, when Lively shared a photo from their Super Bowl festivities and she no longer had a baby bump.

The actress’ Super Bowl 2024 celebrations looked very different as she was in Vegas with Swift, 34, as they both rooted for Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, but Lively won the weekend by fully embracing her hot mom era.

“I took pictures upside down and had no clue,” Lively wrote via social media on Tuesday, sharing a snap of Allegiant Stadium flipped on its head from the February 11 event.

She joked, “I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ’07,” referring to the Deadpool and Wolverine charm bracelet she wore to the game.

Reynolds, 47, plays Marvel’s Deadpool in the superhero franchise, which released a trailer for the third movie starring Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine during Super Bowl Sunday’s broadcast. Lively, for her part, wore a bracelet in honor of the new film as part of her gameday ensemble.

Related: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship Won Super Bowl LVIII Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. Lively first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend‘s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress […]

Lively teased that the Deadpool bauble was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to her football accessories. Us Weekly previously reported that Lively wore Tiffany & Co. jewels that totaled $469,075 while sitting in a VIP Suite.

“I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride,” Lively wrote via social media, trolling herself. “And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰.”

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

While fans couldn’t miss Lively cheering alongside Swift at the Super Bowl, Reynolds made headlines when he joked about losing his wife for the weekend.

“Has everyone seen the Deadpool trailer?” Reynolds captioned an Instagram Story snap on February 11. “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

Related: The Most Festive and Fierce Fashion at the 2024 Super Bowl Stars stepped out in Sin City looking stylish at the Super Bowl. Halle Bailey, Taylor Swift and Alix Earle were among the stars who showed off their fashion as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. For the big game, Swift and […]

The following day, Reynolds revealed via his Instagram Story that he “found my wife,” sharing a picture of Lively looking out at the football field in Vegas.

Lively hinted at her whereabouts on February 12 as well, sharing a photo of herself back in the couple’s living room. “Honey I’m home,” she teased via social media, standing beside a clip of Deadpool on their TV. “My day was good. Yours?”

Although Lively and Reynolds both have busy schedules, a source exclusively told Us in September 2022 that as a couple they have vowed to be present with their kids. The pair have a “loose family rule that neither of them would ever work at the same time while their kids are little,” the insider shared.

Reynolds confirmed in May 2022 that his wife “runs the show,” and teased during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman that Lively has “higher standards” when it comes to parenting.

He joked that if Lively ever did leave him alone with their children he would handle it like a pro. “I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” Reynolds said with a laugh. “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first. And then there would be — with three girls [it’s a lot]. So, that division of labor is very important.”