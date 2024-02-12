Your account
Stylish

The Most Festive and Fierce Fashion at the 2024 Super Bowl: Chloe Bailey, Brittany Mahomes, More

By
The Best Fashion at the 2024 Super Bowl 085 Brittany Mahomes Alix Ashley Earle Chloe Bailey
15
Brittany Mahomes, Alix Ashley Earle, Chloe Bailey. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes, Alix Ashley Earle, Chloe Bailey. /Instagram

Stars stepped out in Sin City looking stylish at the Super Bowl.

Halle Bailey, Taylor Swift and Alix Earle were among the stars who showed off their fashion as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

For the big game, Swift and friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Brittany Mahomes and more cheered on the Chiefs in fabulous outfits. Swift, for her part, rocked a sheer Dion Lee corset top and black cutout jeans finished with rhinestone details, while Lively elevated a red and white sweat suit with jewelry worth $469,075.

Halle, on the other hand, looked chic in a fur lined denim jacket while cheering on players with sister Chloe Bailey, who slayed in a plunging catsuit and leather jacket.

While Earle kept her outfit “pretty neutral,” she still looked fabulous in black denim pants finished with silver buttons and a dark T-shirt.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2024 Super Bowl:

