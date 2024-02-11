Taylor Swift looked as fabulous as ever while cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.

Swift, 34, stunned at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. She rocked a black corset top, black jeans with rhinestone-outlined cutouts and boots, draping a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket over her shoulders from WEAR by Erin Andrews. She accessorized the look with a number 87 necklace in honor of the Chiefs tight end’s jersey.

For glam, Swift donned a glowy foundation, warm cheeks, a soft contour and her signature red lip. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Swift was spotted arriving at the event alongside pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Lively, 36, wore a white crop top with a red track jacket while Ice Spice, 24, donned a long-sleeve black dress with a cutout in the back.

The “Karma” singer traveled from her Eras Tour performances in Tokyo to make an appearance at the big game. On Saturday, February 10, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl.”

This year, the Chiefs are playing against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kelce, 34, arrived at the game in a stylish fit of his own, featuring a black suit covered in sequels with a cropped jacket and matching trousers. He also wore black dress shoes and sunglasses.

The Super Bowl marks Swift’s 13th Chiefs game that she’s attended (also known as her lucky number). Through the months, she’s rocked a number of designer getups as well as official merch.

One of her most talked about moments came last month, when she twinned with Brittany Mahomes in Kristin Juszczyk puffer jackets. (Kristin, 29, is the wife of 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk.)

Swift, for her part, rocked Kelce’s last name and his jersey number — again — on her jacket while Brittany twinned in husband Patrick Mahomes’ number, 15. Both the women rocked white winter hats and black pants.

Swift previously donned an official Chiefs T-shirt and crewneck in October. She matched the red top with a black pleated mini skirt and beaded friendship bracelet with 87 featured on it. Swift again sported a red lip and wore her hair down and straightened.

The pop star cheered Kelce on with Brittany, 28, who slayed in a red denim vest, a white long sleeve top and denim pants.