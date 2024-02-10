Taylor Swift wants to be at the 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

That meant getting from the stage to the airport as soon as possible on Saturday, February 10. She reportedly boarded a private jet as soon as her latest Eras Tour concert ended.

Swift, 34, performed her final Eras show at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday, adding “Come in With the Rain” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” to the setlist. After the concert ended, ABC News reported that she was “rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport.”

Related: Breaking Down Taylor Swift's Possible Super Bowl Attendance Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images Is Taylor Swift headed to Super Bowl LVIII? Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is definitely making the trip to Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s big game — but details about Swift’s appearance are still up in the air. Kelce and the Chiefs […]

While Swift’s travel itinerary has not been revealed, it is presumed that she is likely headed to Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend in the Super Bowl.

Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will defend their championship title on Sunday, February 11, in a football game against the San Francisco 49ers. The big game, a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl that the Chiefs won, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed if the pop star will make it to Super Bowl LVIII despite her being a fixture at Chiefs games all season long.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in — is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe,” Kelce said in a pregame press conference earlier this week. “So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

The Japanese embassy even assured devoted fans in a February statement that Swift will have enough travel time to make it before kickoff. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” an X message read.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Spoke About Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Press Events While most NFL press conferences are about football, Travis Kelce has fielded quite a few questions about girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce, 34, will hit the field in Las Vegas with the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. While […]

Swift has been dating Kelce since summer 2023 and since becoming a faithful member of Chiefs Kingdom. (Swift and her dad, Scott, were longtime Philadelphia Eagles fans as Pennsylvania natives.)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year cover story. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s football games — the Super Bowl would be her 13th, which is coincidentally her lucky number — including the January AFC championship. After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, securing their spot in the Super Bowl, Swift met Kelce on the field and they shared a kiss in front of cameras.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man, and I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field,” Kelce said in a February press conference about Swift coming to his games. “And you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson