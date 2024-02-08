Travis Kelce is spending big money leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City — but not in the casinos.

Kelce, 34, joked about his expenses while reading an Experian ad on the Thursday, February 8, episode of “New Heights” with his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. When Jason, 36, asked what Travis was “doing differently” before taking on the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly referenced the price of playing in the Super Bowl.

“Well, technically, you never want to do anything different, you know? That’s kind of the name of the game,” Travis replied. “Don’t let the distractions of festivities get you off your game.”

He continued: “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

Money has been a hot topic among NFL families in the weeks leading up to the Sunday, February 11, Super Bowl. Earlier this month, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, claimed that a suite in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was out of her family’s price range.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” she said on the “Your Mom” podcast on February 2. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there, nor moneybags Olivia [Culpo]. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

The family was instead able to “negotiate” a group of seats together in the stands. “[Tickets are] outrageously expensive,” she added.

Christian, 27, and Culpo, 31, have been engaged since April 2023, and she’s been supporting him from the sidelines on his path to the Super Bowl this season. Following her future mother-in-law’s podcast interview, Culpo revealed via her Instagram Story that she and the McCaffreys would be watching the big game from a suite after all. (She tagged events concierge site Confirmed 360 in her social media upload.)

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, later opened up about the expense of attending the Super Bowl while revealing where she expected to sit in the stadium. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said on the Today show on Tuesday, February 7. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

The Kelce family will likely be cheering for Travis alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who has become a loyal member of Chiefs Kingdom since attending her first game in Kansas City in September 2023. Swift, 34, is expected to fly from Japan — where she’s performing several Eras Tour shows until Saturday, February 10 — to Vegas to support her boyfriend in the final game of the season.

Despite the “distractions” of playing in Sin City, Travis is fully focused on what he needs to do on the field to bring home another Super Bowl trophy. “I want this one more than I wanted the first one I feel like,” he said on the podcast, noting that he’s “excited about the challenge” of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. (The Chiefs defeated Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 championship.)

When Jason pointed out that “no players” appearing in the Super Bowl are “allowed” in the casinos before the game, Travis shed more light on the rule. “You definitely can’t gamble, you might be able to walk through,” he said. “I’m not going down the Strip anytime before the game.”

Travis noted that there will be more than enough time to celebrate if the Chiefs come out on top on Sunday. “We can party and have fun in Vegas for the rest of our lives, man,” he explained. “You gotta focus on this game … I think everybody’s pretty motivated and still locked in on the task at hand.”