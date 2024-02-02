San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will have his family and fiancée Olivia Culpo supporting him in the stands at Super Bowl LVIII.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Christian’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, said during a Friday, February 2, interview on the“Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Christian, 27 — who proposed to Culpo, 31, in April 2023 — and the 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday, February 11, NFL championship at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, which will be a rematch from the 2020 Super Bowl that the Chiefs won. (The Missouri team is also the defending champs, having won the 2023 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.)

According to Lisa, the McCaffrey family was eventually able to “negotiate” a handful of seats in one area in the stands.

“I don’t exactly understand what it is, but anyway we are in [a specific area]. Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together because I felt strongly about everybody being together,” Lisa, 59, said, noting her husband, Ed McCaffrey, and other sons would be joining her and Culpo. “[Tickets are] outrageously expensive.”

Lisa speculated that the “stupidly expensive” ticket prices were likely a result of the Sin City venue or the “Taylor Swift factor.” Swift, 34, is rumored to attend the game in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Chiefs, despite a concert in Tokyo, Japan, the night before. Swiftie Lisa, meanwhile, is even “boycotting” the pop star’s music in advance out of loyalty to the 49ers.

Athletes playing in the Super Bowl are given a limited amount of comped tickets with additional seats available for purchase. (Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, previously revealed in her husband’s Prime Video documentary that she spent $50,000 to bring their kids and her parents to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.)

“[Christian’s] best friends, they can’t afford it, and Christian used all his [allotted] tickets to get these other seats for us,” Lisa said on Friday. “All his good friends, they’re gonna come out and they’re going to go have a watch party somewhere and we’ll find them later.”

Lisa and her family typically sit in a private box for 49ers home games at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium.

“We have a suite that, like, I love these people we’ve gone to every game with them this year,” she explained. It’s so, so amazing, actually, MC Hammer was in our suite [during the NFC championship].”

Culpo, meanwhile, sat in a separate box on January 28 with “all of her friends.”

Throughout the NFL postseason, Culpo has watched 49ers games in a box alongside other players’ wives, including Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk.