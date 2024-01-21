The San Francisco 49ers wives and girlfriends squad stick together in style.

Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to running back Christian McCaffrey, attended the team’s divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers while wearing a design from Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“Today’s uni,” Culpo, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, January 20, showing off her outfit.

The model honored the 49ers’ team colors by wearing a red coat by Malene Birger, which she paired with a coordinating Chanel handbag and a pair of dark jeans. Culpo also wore a strapless shirt constructed out of vintage-inspired merch.

“Top is @kristinjuszczyk,” Culpo added.

Culpo, Kristin and pals Claire Kittle, who is married to tight end George Kittle, and Kristen Gaffney went down the Levi’s Stadium sidelines to wish their partners luck before the game. The 49ers, who were down in the first three quarters, narrowly pulled out a win 24-21. (The 49ers’ win means that they will compete in the NFC championship against either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers based on who wins their Sunday, January 21 game.)

Kristin also dressed to impress on game day, rocking a red suit made out of Kyle’s #44 jerseys.

“Let’s make these KJ Designs 3-0 in the post season!! I can’t thank you all enough for all the support,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “This has been one of the best weeks of my life LETS GET THAT W NINERS! & let’s go FOURTY four 🤣.”

While Kristin’s game day styles have made a splash all season long, she went viral on January 13 after Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore matching jersey-style puffer coats that Kristin custom-made. (Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 28, are in relationships with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.)

“I’m so proud of her,” Kyle, who married Kristin in 2019, gushed to NBC Sports earlier this month about his wife’s sewing success. “She’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind. … Some of those jackets she put, like, 20 hours alone in a single jacket.”

He added, “[There are] times I’m waking up 3-4 in the morning and she’s not in bed. She’s downstairs working, so she’s really, really been grinding and I’m so happy to see it pay off.”

Kristin also designed a custom Lions bomber jacket for Taylor Lautner, which he wore to the January 13 playoff game.