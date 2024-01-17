San Francisco 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk couldn’t be more supportive of his wife’s NFL-inspired clothing line.

Kyle, 32, praised Kristin Juszczyk’s designs — which have been worn by stars including Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and more — during a Tuesday, January 16, interview with NBC Sports. “I’m so proud of her,” he gushed, adding that it was surreal for him and Kristin, 29, to see Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 28, sporting her custom puffer jackets at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Saturday, January 13.

“We saw it the same time everybody else did,” he explained. “[Taylor] came out in the golf cart with the jacket on, and we were fired up.”

After he saw the pop star donning Kristin’s design — which featured Travis Kelce’s name and football number — Kyle enthusiastically credited his wife via Instagram.

Related: San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin's Relationship Timeline NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, are each other’s No. 1 cheerleaders. Kyle is an All-Pro athlete for the San Francisco 49ers, while Kristin runs her own clothing boutique. While she loves to cheer on Kyle and the 49ers, Kristin never gave up on her own career. “If you’re a woman married […]

“She’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind,” he told NBC Sports while speaking on the matter. “I wanted to make sure she got that credit.”

That same weekend, on Sunday, January 14, Lautner, 31, also sported a custom Detroit Lions jacket that was delivered last-minute to the field.

“It was supposed to get there the day before, but it got stuck in Memphis,” Kyle said, explaining that the weather caused the jacket to get delayed in the mail. “Somehow [Kristin] got ahold of the owner of FedEx and spoke with his son, and he said it was their mission to get that package to Taylor.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

At the time, Lautner shared his appreciation for Kristin by posting multiple images of him wearing it at the Lions’ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“LFG LIONS! My hero @kristinjuszczyk made this jacket, got it through snow storms, truck breakdowns and delivered to the sideline just in time for kickoff 🔥,” he captioned the pics.

As for what Kristin has plans next, Kyle is not entirely sure. “She’s brought the heat every single week, so we’ll see. I’ll be surprised as much as you are,” he said.