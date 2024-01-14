NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, are each other’s No. 1 cheerleaders.

Kyle is an All-Pro athlete for the San Francisco 49ers, while Kristin runs her own clothing boutique. While she loves to cheer on Kyle and the 49ers, Kristin never gave up on her own career.

“If you’re a woman married to someone in the NFL and you want a career of your own, most of the time, it really has to be something that you are doing on your own,” Kristin told Niners Nation in October 2021. “Most jobs you can’t go in just for football season. A lot of people have homes elsewhere, not where they play for their team, so it’s definitely tough navigation for your career path for the women.”

The couple, who met in Maryland, relocated to California in 2017 when Kyle was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the 49ers.

“I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘OK, what do you want to do? Do you want to go after real estate? Do you want to take this course all over again?’” Kristin recalled to Niners Nation. “It’s state by state, so I’d have to get my license over here.”

Kristin ultimately decided to pursue her childhood love of sewing instead, especially after she enjoyed crafting original game day outfits to go cheer on Kyle. Kristin’s creative looks soon caught the attention of other NFL partners, including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles.

“She’s an absolute star!” Kyle gushed via X (formerly Twitter) later that January after news broke that Swift wore a Travis Kelce version to support her boyfriend at a Kansas City Chiefs game. “Jacket goes crazy.”

Scroll down to revisit Kyle and Kristin’s complete relationship timeline:

2014

After Kristin graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, she stayed local and worked as a realtor. There, she eventually crossed paths with Kyle during his stint with the Ravens.

They made their Instagram debut one year later. “Had a great weekend in Boston with this guy,” she wrote in January 2015 from a couple’s getaway.

May 2017

Kyle proposed to Kristin on a beach after three years of dating.

“WE’RE ENGAGED! Still feels like a dream but I couldn’t possibly feel any more love than I do right now,” Kristin wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s a privilege to be able to love you forever.”

July 2019

Kyle and Kristin got married in upstate New York with several 49ers stars, including Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon, in attendance.

Since then, they’ve started a special anniversary tradition.

“Kyle and I decided to start a new tradition last night! On our wedding anniversary we’re going to put on our dress and tux (however long we can fit into it 🤞🏼) and reflect on how much we’ve grown and changed from the previous year,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “I love making traditions with you, I LOVE our new addition to our family 🐶 & I love wearing my wedding dress bc only getting to wear it one day just isn’t fair.”

May 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Kyle and Kristin expanded their family when they adopted dog Mozzarella, who is a Vanderbilt Samoyed. They have since added a second pup, Pierogi, to their brood.

September 2023

Throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season, Kristin’s game day style made a splash in the stands. She rocked puffer coats, corset tops, mini skirts and more unique pieces made from Kyle’s jerseys.

“Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life,” she said during a January 2024 interview with the Bay Area’s KRON4 News. “I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

January 2024

After Kristin was commissioned to make a puffer coat for Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, she spontaneously made a matching version for Swift. (Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Kelce since summer 2023.) To Kristin’s surprise, Swift wore the jacket to the Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card game.

After various news outlets and fans shared clips of the jacket on social media, Kyle made sure that his wife got proper credit. “Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk,” Kyle commented on a pic of Swift walking into Arrowhead stadium.

After Brittany posted pics on her Instagram, Kyle was the first to comment. “Sickest jackets ever 🔥🔥,” he replied.