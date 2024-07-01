Aurora Culpo and her new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, were among the guests at Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s black-tie wedding event.

Over the weekend, close friends descended onto Rhode Island to attend the pair’s highly anticipated wedding at a local church in Watch Hill. In addition to football stars and models filling the pews, the bride and groom’s family were also in attendance with a few special guests.

Aurora and Bernon’s attendance comes after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that The Culpo Sisters star has been dating Bethenny Frankel’s ex for two months.

“Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” a source previously told Us. “They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

Aurora and Bernon weren’t the only familiar names on Olivia and McCaffrey’s guest list. Keep scrolling to see which famous faces scored an invite to the special wedding:

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk

The San Francisco 49ers player joined his wife for a weekend full of activities. In pictures shared on Kristin’s social media, the fashion designer offered a preview into the must-see fashion that began at the welcome party. “The most magical weekend celebrating love!” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 30, while showcasing her dresses for the weekend. “Congratulations you two!! ✨🤍 @oliviaculpo @christianmccaffrey.”

George and Claire Kittle

McCaffrey’s teammate and his wife dressed to impress for the black-tie event. After a last-minute assist and sewing trick from Kristin Juszczyk, Claire was able to wow in her low-back gown. As for George, he exchanged football jerseys and cleats for a traditional suit and Nike sneakers.

Brooks Nader

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the supermodel arrived at the wedding with rumored boyfriend Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark. Nader opted for a glittering navy blue maxi dress while her apparent plus-one chose a classic suit with a black bow tie. “Gorgeous day to celebrate our love birds! @oliviaculpo and @ChristianMcCaffrey,” Nader wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Whitney Dillon and Mariel Swan

The Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane stars came together in Rhode Island to witness Culpo marry McCaffrey. “Celebrating @christianmccaffrey and @oliviaculpo 🤍 Congratulations to the best of the best,” Dillon wrote via Instagram on Sunday while showing her wedding dress from Revolve. Swan added, “Night 2 celebrating the most amazing people!! Congratulations @oliviaculpo and @christianmccaffrey 🕊️.”

Devon Windsor

The model made sure to attend Culpo’s special day in Rhode Island. Windsor was photographed wearing a low-cut silver maxi dress for the wedding. While she’s keeping details of the ceremony private, the swimsuit designer gave fans a sneak peek at one of her looks from the weekend on Instagram. “New England summer 🌸 >>>,” she wrote from Rhode Island.

Greg Olsen

Rhode Island experienced an influx of football fans as many athletes supported McCaffrey’s big day. One close friend who shared a glimpse into the weekend was Olsen. “@christianmccaffrey X @oliviaculpo Wedding was incredible!” the NFL tight end wrote via Instagram on Sunday. NFL players Soloman Thomas and Aziz “Tunchie” Shittu were also spotted. “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show…” Shittu shared via Instagram. “#blacktiewedding #themccaffreys.”