Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey have officially tied the knot after more than four years of dating.

Culpo, 32, and McCaffrey, 28, tied the knot on Saturday, June 29, in a church in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, according to Vogue.

“It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life — and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo, who wore a Dolce & Gabbana ball gown, told the outlet of the big day.

Following her split from Danny Amendola, Culpo was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The couple went public with their relationship in February 2020.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible,” Culpo wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

McCaffrey, for his part, shared a series of pictures of himself and Culpo with the caption, “Never a dull moment with you. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Culpo later admitted that she was “not looking for a relationship” when she connected with the football player.

“Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive,” she wrote in June 2022 via Instagram. “I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear.”

Culpo continued: “I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️.”

Nearly five months later, Culpo got candid about how she and McCaffrey make their relationship work despite how busy they are with their own careers.

“We’re both really understanding about [our] schedules and the way that things have to work for the time being, and that definitely helps,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I think when you’re on the same page with that you can, you really can make it work.”

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in April 2023. They’ve continued to be each other’s biggest supporters, with Culpo cheering for McCaffrey and the 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII four months before their wedding day. McCaffrey’s team didn’t take home the win — the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 — but Culpo was proud to watch her then-fiancé on the field.

“My heart is full of so many emotions,” she captioned a TikTok video in February. “Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day.”

She added, “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”