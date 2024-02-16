Olivia Culpo is there to support fiancé Christian McCaffrey on and off the field.

The supermodel, 31, shared a thoughtful message for the San Francisco 49ers running back, 27, who lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.

“My heart is full of so many emotions,” she captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, February 15, alongside a slideshow of the couple before and after the game. “Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day.”

She continued: “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much”

Related: The Most Festive and Fierce Fashion at the 2024 Super Bowl Stars stepped out in Sin City looking stylish at the Super Bowl. Halle Bailey, Taylor Swift and Alix Earle were among the stars who showed off their fashion as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. For the big game, Swift and […]

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday. After the game, Culpo recapped her best Super Bowl moments as she cheered on her fiancé in Las Vegas.

Culpo gave fans a glimpse of herself and her loved ones on the bus as they traveled to Allegiant Stadium, as well as on the sidelines before the game and in their private suite. She also captured a pre-kickoff hug between her and McCaffrey before he took the field.

“It’s game time,” she captioned the post via Instagram.

Culpo donned an all-black ensemble with an embroidered trench coat that featured McCaffrey’s name and number, 23, on the back. Christian’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, matched her future daughter in law by also wearing all black. She completed the look with a bright red jacket in support of the 49ers.

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

Lisa, 55, previously revealed that the family was planning on sitting in the stands due to the high suite prices.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” she claimed during the February 2 episode of the “Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there, nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

One day after Lisa’s interview made headlines, Culpo shared that she bought Lisa and the rest of the family a suite, tagging events concierge site Confirmed 360. Lisa reposted Culpo’s message via her own Story, adding fireworks graphics and a praying hands emoji.

Culpo and Christian were set up by a mutual friend in June 2019, but the couple didn’t go public with their romance until attending Super Bowl LIV’s NFL Honors in February 2020. After three years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2023.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“♾️4.2.23♾️,” Culpo and Christian wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time with pictures from the proposal.

The twosome have not been shy about sharing their love for each other via social media.

When the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game last month, Culpo praised her fiancé for making it to his first Super Bowl.

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️I love you so so much,” Culpo captioned an Instagram video of herself hugging Christian on the field and chest-bumping him in a postgame moment. “Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world.”