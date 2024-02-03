Christian McCaffrey’s family will be watching Super Bowl LVIII from a private suite after all, thanks to his fiancée, Olivia Culpo.

“Happy birthday Lisa [McCaffrey], I bought you a suite,” Culpo, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 1, tagging events concierge site Confirmed 360.

Christian’s mother, Lisa, reposted Culpo’s Story onto her own page, adding fireworks graphics and a praying hands emoji.

Several hours earlier, Lisa opened up about her struggles to secure enough reasonably priced tickets to the big game.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa, 59, confessed during a Friday interview on the“Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Lisa and her family were eventually able to “negotiate” a group of tickets in a specific section of the stands.

“I don’t exactly understand what it is, but anyway we are in [that area]. Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together because I felt strongly about everybody being together,” Lisa said, noting her husband, Ed McCaffrey, and other sons would be joining her and Culpo. “[Tickets are] outrageously expensive.”

She continued, “[Christian’s] best friends, they can’t afford it, and Christian used all his [allotted] tickets to get these other seats for us. All his good friends, they’re gonna come out and they’re going to go have a watch party somewhere and we’ll find them later.”

Athletes playing in the Super Bowl get a limited number of comped tickets with additional ones available for purchase. (Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, previously revealed in Prime Video’s Kelce documentary that she spent $50,000 to bring their family to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.)

This year, Christian’s San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. (Christian, 27, is a running back for the California team and has been engaged to Culpo since April 2023.)

While Super Bowl tickets have long been a hot ticket, Lisa has a theory of why the Sunday game is even more “stupidly expensive.” During the “Your Mom” interview, she speculated that the high prices were likely a result of the Las Vegas setting or the “Taylor Swift factor.”

Pop star Swift, 34, is rumored to attend the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While Swift has an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, the night before the game, the Japanese embassy has pointed out that there is plenty of time with the time difference for her to make kickoff.