Paul Bernon has moved on with Aurora Culpo after splitting from ex-fiancée Bethenny Frankel in March.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair’s blossoming romance. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

According to the insider, Bernon, 45, will be Aurora’s date to her sister Olivia Culpo‘s wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey this weekend.

“Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” the source says. “They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

The insider also tells Us that Bernon and the “Barely Filtered” podcast host “met online” and “also had mutual friends, so it worked out.” (DeuxMoi was first to report that the pair were spotted together.)

In May, Us exclusively confirmed that Bernon and Frankel, 53, called it quits after six years together.

At the time, a mutual friend of the couple confirmed to Us that “it just wasn’t going to work” between the pair, who went their separate ways in March. “They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” the source added.

Frankel and Bernon began dating in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app.

The duo briefly split in October 2020 but reunited in January the following year after they were spotted together in Miami. “It was a spontaneous get-together,” an eyewitness told Us at the time.

Following their reconciliation, the twosome announced they were engaged in March 2021 before ultimately splitting this year.

Related: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's Relationship Timeline Bethenny Frankel found love with Paul Bernon and agreed to walk down the aisle again— but things didn’t last. The Skinnygirl founder and film producer started dating in 2018 after meeting each other using a dating app. The pair briefly split in October 2020, and at the time, Frankel said they still maintained a cordial […]

Frankel was previously married to Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2012; however, they didn’t finalize their divorce until March 2021 after a nearly decade-long legal battle. (The couple share daughter Bryn, 14.)

“It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life,” Frankel shared in an April episode of her “Just B” podcast regarding her divorce. “I have been through a f–king war. I have questioned myself as a human, as a parent, because I was told so many times otherwise how terrible I was and disgusting and old and irrelevant and abused, because I had no power to get out of it.”

Aurora was previously married to Survivor alum Michael “Mikey” Bortone. They tied the knot in 2019, but the Culpo Sisters star filed for divorce in April 2022 after allegations that Bortone, 50, was unfaithful surfaced.

Together, the former spouses share two children: son Remi, 5, and daughter Solei, 3.