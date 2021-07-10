Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon’s Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after! Bethenny Frankel has found love again with Paul Bernon, and it’s a match made in entrepreneurial heaven.

The Skinnygirl founder and film producer started dating in 2018 after meeting each other using a dating app. “I’m happy,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said during a July 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’m happy in a way that’s different. Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

The pair briefly split in October 2020, and at the time, Frankel said they still maintained a cordial relationship. “We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Three months later, though, they were spotted holding hands in Miami, and in March 2021, they confirmed their engagement. “I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful,” she said during a March appearance on Extra, adding that the duo hadn’t yet started the process of wedding planning.

The Big Shot With Bethenny star was previously married to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares daughter Bryn, born in 2010. The former couple announced their split in 2012 after less than three years of marriage, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until early 2021. She was also wed to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997.

Bernon, for his part, was married to Ashley Bernon for 14 years before they divorced in 2017. They share two children. Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that the former spouses are on good terms, but noted at the time that Ashley hadn’t yet met Frankel.

“It just hasn’t happened,” the insider said in March 2021. “[Ashley] works as a director for a prominent real estate law firm in Boston. In fact, she’s never even watched the Real Housewives — she doesn’t watch reality TV. She didn’t even know who Bethenny Frankel was and she doesn’t know Bethenny’s true personality or anything like that. She only knows about Bethenny from what she sees and reads.”

Even so, there are no hard feelings between Paul and his ex. Their separation was “very cordial,” the source explained. “They remain amicable [to] this day. Ashley’s completely moved on.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Frankel and Bernon’s romance: