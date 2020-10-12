Bethenny Frankel is a single woman once again! The former Real Housewives of New York City star split from Paul Bernon “a couple weeks ago,” a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Skinnygirl founder, 49, began dating Bernon, 42, in October 2018. The couple were first spotted packing on PDA in Boston, roughly two months after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields died in August 2018.

In July 2019, the former reality star described how the pair’s romance allowed her to feel “happy in a way that’s different” than she had experienced before. “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced,” she admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. “But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

Two months later, Us confirmed that the duo had taken a serious turn in their relationship by going house hunting together. Frankel and the movie producer were exploring homes in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they weren’t limiting themselves to those states.

“They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

Frankel was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997. The businesswoman shares her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with estranged husband Jason Hoppy. The pair tied the knot in 2010, and they announced their split in 2012 after nearly three years of marriage.

Though it was reported that their divorce was finalized in 2016, the Bravo vet cryptically tweeted in August 2019 that she “had” to leave RHONY because she’s “the only one that is actually married.” Fans believed she was hinting at a secret marriage to Bernon, but she was actually referring to Hoppy, 49.

“They resolved custody in 2014 by agreement, and settled their financial issues in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized,” Robert Wallack, Hoppy’s attorney, said in a statement to Us. “While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny’s lawyers have objected.”

Last month, she confirmed that she was still married during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m still married,” she told the host when he asked if she was considering getting married. “Crickets again! And scene.”