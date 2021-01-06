Reunited and it feels so good! Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are seemingly back together after sparking reconciliation speculation on Tuesday, January 5.

The couple were spotted visiting artist Romero Britto’s studio in Miami alongside Frankel’s daughter Bryn, three months after they called it quits. The pair were seen holding hands in photos shared by the artist, 57, and Frankel was filmed sitting on her beau’s lap.

“It was a spontaneous get-together,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the former reality star, 50, is a longtime collector of Britto’s work.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, who shares her 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, shared videos from the trio’s outing, showing off her daughter’s painting skills.

“She asked [Romero] if her daughter Bryn could come by and actually paint with him,” the insider says. “She’s a mini artist herself. Bryn had the opportunity to meet with the artist she admires.”

The eyewitness noted that it was “really beautiful” seeing Bryn work with Britto as Frankel and Bernon, 42, cozied up to one another and watched.

“This was her first time coming to his brand-new studio in Miami, which is 60,000 square feet and the largest studio of any artist. She got the first visit before it opens up,” the source tells Us, adding that Frankel also painted with Britto, and the pair talked about “future plans” and a “possible collaboration of some sort.”

The Skinnygirl founder introduced Bernon to the painter as well. Britto posted some of the couple’s PDA-filled moments on his Instagram during the visit.

“At one point, Romero jokingly dropped down on one knee and showed her a gigantic ring he has in the studio and he asked her, ‘Is it big enough?'” the eyewitness adds.

The former Bravo personality wore tropical pants, a white tee and furry, white jacket during the trip. Bernon, for his part, wore jeans, a gray shirt and a face covering that matched Frankel’s colorful mask.

Us confirmed in October that Frankel and Brenon split after dating for two years. The pair began dating in October 2018, roughly two months after the entrepreneur’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields died in August 2018.

Frankel spoke out about her breakup with Brenon weeks after the separation, telling Ellen DeGeneres that “not everything works out.”

She added: “We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

The A Place of Yes author was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997. She split from second husband, Hoppy, in 2012 after two years of marriage.

With reporting by Diana Cooper