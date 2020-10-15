Like mother, like daughter! Bethenny Frankel opened up about her and Jason Hoppy‘s 10-year-old daughter Bryn’s personality.

“She’s very creative,” the Cookie Meets Peanut author, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 15, while promoting her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient.”

The philanthropist went on to tell Us that the preteen “doesn’t love” schoolwork, explaining, “Like me … she’s not, like, jumping up and down. She’s not Reese Witherspoon in Election. Neither was I. I don’t know if she has that drive. … I’m OK with whatever she has.”

Not only is the little one a “free” spirit who “likes to laugh,” but “she likes to be silly” like her mom. “She’s got my proclivity to humor for sure,” the producer told Us.

The entrepreneur welcomed Bryn in 2010 with Hoppy, 50, two years ahead of their split. In May, Frankel shared a rare photo for their daughter’s 10th birthday.

“Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

Frankel gave another glimpse of Bryn in September ahead of her first day of school.

The Skinnygirl mogul has been locked in a lengthy custody battle with Hoppy since they called it quits in 2012. Frankel revealed last month that she is “still” legally married to the businessman.

“They resolved custody in 2014 by agreement and settled their financial issues in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized,” Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack said in an August 2019 statement.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe