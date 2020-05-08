A special tribute for an extra special occasion. In a rare move, Bethenny Frankel shared several photos of her daughter, Bryn, in honor of the young one’s 10th birthday.

“Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 49, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 8. “You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you.”

Frankel continued, “You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

The businesswoman noted that her dogs, Biggy and Smallz, “were up all night wrapping presents” with her for Bryn’s big day. “They love their sissy so much,” she added.

Frankel welcomed Bryn in 2010 with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. The former Bethenny Ever After star rarely shows the exes’ daughter, including during Frankel’s run on The Real Housewives of New York City franchise.

Frankel opened up to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 about her reasoning for not featuring Bryn on the Bravo series. “You know, the truth of the matter is I think it’s great. I think it’s great that my daughter’s not on the show,” she explained at the time. “I really do. I think, you know, the days of me putting people on the show that didn’t sign up for this are over.”

The Skinnygirl founder said she didn’t think reality television was the best place for a child, adding, “When my daughter was a baby, she didn’t really know what was even going on. But what? You put a microphone on a 6-year-old?”

Frankel previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she’s learned to balance motherhood alongside her busy career. “Family time is always first, so that’s why work time is very stressful,” she revealed in October 2019. “Because I put my daughter first, I’m the pick-up, I’m the drop-off. I’m with her every moment that I can be with her, so then all of that work has to be jammed into such a small part.”

