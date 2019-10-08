



Bethenny Frankel isn’t afraid to put her career on the back burner to be there for her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“Family time is always first, so that’s why work time is very stressful,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Moose Toys celebrating the launch of Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue. “Because I put my daughter first, I’m the pick-up, I’m the drop-off. I’m with her every moment that I can be with her, so then all of that work has to be jammed into such a small part.”

Us confirmed in August that the reality star won’t be returning to the Bravo show, and she said she wants “a greater work-life balance” in the future. Frankel now understands how important it is to make time for herself.

“I feel like I’m always taking care of other people and doing what everybody else wants me to do, and I feel like I want to do a little bit more of what I want to do,” the Naturally Thin author explained to Us. “I like sitting on the couch and watching TV and doing yoga and just being in my pajamas all day. I like doing that once in a while, so I’d like to do more of that.”

The New York native shares Bryn with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. The former couple split in 2012 after nearly three years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in July 2016. They have been battling for custody of their daughter since the Skinnygirl CEO requested full custody earlier this year.

For now, Frankel is enjoying the time she gets to spend with her daughter and told Us that the 9-year-old is “a huge animal fan.” Because of that, Bryn loves Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue. “I know that this is something she’s going to want to play with,” the former Bravo personality told Us of the Moose Toys plush. “She loves the idea that they’re rescues. … It’s a very innovative, adorable, functional toy.”

The former reality star is currently dating businessman Paul Bernon. An insider told Us last month that the pair are “house-hunting in the New England area.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

