Mother-daughter time! Bethenny Frankel posted a rare video with her 10-year-old daughter Bryn after confirming she and Jason Hoppy are still legally married.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 49, shared the clip via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 25, ahead of Bryn’s first day of school.

“On my way to get a mammogram today just ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hope you’re doing well,” Frankel said in the video. “Woke up this morning to being No. 4 on the top charts for podcasts, so yay!”

The “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast host also explained her minimal makeup to her fans. “This is a drop-off look, but I hope you’re having a great day,” Frankel said.

Bryn added, “It’s my first day of school” before Frankel panned the camera over to her daughter who waved and said, “Hi.”

The sweet interaction comes one day after the former Bravo personality revealed she and Hoppy, 50, are still legally married. Frankel appeared on the Thursday, September 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she dropped the bombshell.

“Are you and Paul talking marriage?” host Andy Cohen asked in reference to Frankel’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

Frankel replied, “I’m still married. Crickets again! And scene. And we’re back. And we’re walking.”

The former Bethenny talk show host tied the knot with Hoppy in March 2010. Frankel gave birth to their daughter, Bryn, two months later. The pair called it quits on their marriage in December 2012. Frankel and Hoppy embarked on a lengthy custody battle over their daughter at the time.

The New York native raised eyebrows in August 2019 after she joked about being married when she departed Real Housewives of New York.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married … that’s how crazy this ride is,” Frankel tweeted at the time. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo.”

The Skinnygirl mogul later clarified her post tweeting, “I am not newly married. Believe me, when there is something to tell you, I will tell you!”

Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack also released a statement about the status of their marriage at the time.

“They resolved custody in 2014 by agreement and settled their financial issues in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized,” Wallack said. “While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny’s lawyers have objected.”

Frankel announced she was leaving the Real Housewives franchise in August 2019 after eight seasons. A source told Us Weekly at the time that her decision was for her daughter and to explore other business opportunities.

“She wants to focus on being a mom to Bryn,” the insider said. “She’s also got other business things going on and doesn’t need the RHONY paycheck.”