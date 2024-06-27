Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are one step closer to tying the knot.

“Marriage license,” Culpo, 32, wrote alongside a checkmark, memo and white heart emoji via a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, June 26, per Entertainment Tonight.

The post featured a series of photos of the model and McCaffrey, 28, wearing all white while signing paperwork ahead of their nuptials. Culpo donned a white button-up short-sleeve top paired with a long, flowy white skirt and wore a veiled headband. The San Francisco 49ers player wore an off-white suit with a white shirt underneath, according to the outlet.

Two days earlier, Culpo teased that she and McCaffrey were gearing up to walk down the aisle as she gave an inside look at how the couple traveled in style to their wedding destination.

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

“Let it begin 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🥹,” Culpo captioned a slideshow of her and McCaffrey’s bridal-themed flight.

The first picture showed the pair in front of a private jet with giant white marquee letters that read “Mr. & Mrs” standing in front of white and silver balloons. Inside the plane, white rose petals were scattered down the walkway and bouquets of flowers were placed along the cabin.

Culpo wore a cozy white outfit as she sat in one of the eggshell chairs and held her puppy in her lap. The flight also included a menu that featured a starter, main course and dessert.

McCaffrey and Culpo began dating in June 2019 after being set up by friends. The twosome later went public with their romance the following year. In April 2023, McCaffrey proposed.

One year later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Culpo and McCaffery were going to tie the knot after Super Bowl LVIII. (The 49ers ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.)

“They’ll be doing it in the offseason. The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” an insider explained in February of the pair’s wedding plans. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

Last month, Culpo celebrated her upcoming wedding with her friends and family in Malibu, California.

Related: Who Are Olivia Culpo’s Future In-Laws? Meet Christian McCaffrey’s Family Olivia Culpo is putting her future in-laws on the map — thanks to her TikTok account. The model is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and his parents ­ — Lisa and Ed McCaffrey — have made a rare appearance on Olivia’s social media account, causing fans to gush over their sweet […]

“A very Malibu bridal shower,” the model wrote via Instagram Story in May, sharing photos from the special luncheon.

Culpo and her loved ones enjoyed a meal while creating their own floral bouquets at a pop-up stand titled “Olivia’s Bloom Bar.” At one point, McCafferty surprised his fiancée when he briefly appeared at the celebration.

“Fiancé made a special appearance,” Culpo captioned a picture of her sharing a smooch with the running back. “I adore you.”