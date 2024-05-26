Olivia Culpo is nearly a bride!

Culpo, 32, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Christian McCaffrey with family and friends in Malibu, California on Saturday, May 25.

“A very Malibu bridal shower,” the model wrote via Instagram Story, sharing photos from the special luncheon.

Culpo and her guests dined together and crafted DIY bouquets before receiving a special VIP visitor.

“Fiancé made a special appearance,” Culpo wrote of the 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back. “I adore you.”

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019, getting engaged four years later. They are planning to wed in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island later this year before McCaffrey’s NFL season starts.

“The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February of the planning process. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

