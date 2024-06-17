Scooter Braun is retiring as a music manager after 23 years — and said goodbye to the industry in a lengthy statement.

“23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began. Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of,” Braun, 42, shared on Monday, June 17. “I have been blessed to have had a ‘Forrest Gump’-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen. I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’ And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.”

Braun, perhaps most known for working with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande over the years, explained that his decision to retire came after a realization that his kids “were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose.” Braun shares sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart with ex-wife Yael Cohen.

“The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify,” he added. “It was time to step into a new role.”

Braun will continue his career as CEO of Hybe America, a role in which he took on in January 2023. The news of Braun’s retirement comes nearly a year after it was widely reported multiple artists had dropped the mogul as their music manager.

